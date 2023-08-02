Just Published: CURVATURE ROOMMATES Offers Readers Sweet and Sultry Romance

Charleston, SC, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New from author and life coach K.A. Blaze comes a cozy romantic read for the dwindling summer months. Curvature Roommates celebrates budding new love amid tragedy and found family. With an enduring message of hope and perseverance woven into the fictional narrative, Curvature Roommates makes an uplifting and positive pick for any summer romance book club.

When tragedy left the Daskin siblings orphaned, Maddox Matthew believed that it was his responsibility to take on the role of caretaker and make sure they had a loving, supportive place to call home. Maddox never expected to fall in love with his best friend’s sister at the same time, and his newfound feelings complicate things. Will his budding romance lead to regret, or will the family business be able to create his happily ever-after?

Curvature Roommates will appeal to readers who enjoy an easy romantic read with just a touch of sultry desire. Sweet and charming passion are scattered through a narrative built on the positive call to never give up, making this book the perfect choice for an inspirational end-of-summer read. Curvature Roommates offers an enduring and fatherly male protagonist sure to make readers swoon. Fans of romance on the backdrop of found family will delight in the pages of this cozy romantic read.

Curvature Roommates is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: KABlaze79

About the Author: K.A. Blaze believes in the motto of, “Dreams are blueprints waiting to happen.” Her mission in life is to help others see their dreams come to realization. She holds a master’s in education and a life coaching certificate. When she is not teaching or coaching, she writes books and spends time with her family. She can be found on her website, www.kablazeventure.com.

