Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size Predictions suggest a rise of 16.2% CAGR to reach value of USD 116.3 Billion by 2032

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Single-Use Bioprocessing Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical industry. Single-use bioprocessing technologies, which include disposable bioreactors, mixers, filters, tubing, and other products, offer numerous advantages such as reduced cross-contamination risks, faster changeover times, and simplified cleaning validation. This article provides in-depth insights into the market, encompassing the latest trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional analysis, and key companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing sector.



Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Highlights and Key Statistics:

The Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size is projected to reach USD 116.3 Billion by 2032, from the current capitalisation of USD 26.1 Billion by 2022, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

North America accounted for the largest share, exceeding 34%, in 2022, primarily owing to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry and high investments in research and development. The region's prominence in the market is further supported by the presence of key biopharma companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs/CDMOs).

Among the different single-use bioprocessing products available, media bags and containers commanded the dominant share of over 44% in 2022 due to their higher adoption rates.

The increasing development of biologics including monoclonal antibodies as well as other therapeutic proteins, have gained significant importance in the pharmaceutical industry, leading to higher demand for single-use technologies.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3295

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Report Coverage:

Market Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size 2022 USD 26.1 Billion Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Forecast 2032 USD 116.3 Billion Single-Use Bioprocessing Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 16.2% Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Base Year 2022 Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Workflow, By Application, By End User, And By Geography Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Eppendorf AG, Repligen Corporation, 3M Company, Entegris, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Avantor, Inc., and Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Overview and Analysis:

The outlook for the single-use bioprocessing market remains positive, driven by the continuous growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. The adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies is propelled by the compelling benefits they offer, including reduced risk of cross-contamination, streamlined changeover processes, and faster turnaround times. Additionally, advancements in polymer materials have led to the development of single-use bioreactors that offer cell culture performance at par with stainless steel reactors, further fueling market expansion.

The high consumable costs associated with single-use technologies, however, remain a constraint for their widespread adoption. Manufacturers and biopharmaceutical companies need to carefully evaluate the cost-effectiveness of single-use bioprocessing solutions compared to the traditional stainless steel consumable equipment.

Latest Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Trends and Innovations:

Incorporation of sensors and advanced process control automation enhances the monitoring and control of single-use bioprocessing systems, ensuring optimized performance and product quality.

Design innovations in bags, tubing, connectors, and bioreactor geometries continue to improve the efficiency and ease of use of single-use bioprocessing products.

The adoption of single-use technologies for viral vector and gene therapy production is gaining momentum, driven by the rapid growth of gene-based therapeutics.

Offering integrated single-use assemblies and complete solutions simplifies adoption and implementation for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, streamlining their production processes.

Strategic partnerships between biopharma companies and single-use vendors foster collaboration and promote the development of innovative single-use bioprocessing solutions.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Major Growth Factors:

Rising pharmaceutical research and development investments and the increasing number of new product approvals create a strong demand for single-use bioprocessing solutions.

The outsourcing of bioproduction to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) is driving capacity expansion and the adoption of single-use technologies.

Single-use bioprocessing technologies offer higher yield and product quality through better process control, attracting manufacturers looking to optimize their production processes.

The faster implementation and reduced validation requirements of single-usage systems enable quicker responses to the production of new therapies and meet market demands promptly.

Increased production agility provided by single-use bioprocessing solutions allows biopharmaceutical companies to respond swiftly to emerging therapeutic needs and market dynamics.

Key Challenges in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

Premium pricing of single-use consumables compared to the traditional stainless steel consumable equipment may pose financial challenges for some manufacturers.

Plastic waste generation from single-use consumables requires investments in recycling infrastructure to address environmental concerns.

Concerns regarding extractable and leachable contaminants from single-use materials remain a topic of consideration for manufacturers and regulators.

The requirement for storage space for spare single-use consumables can increase facility costs, particularly for large-scale bioproduction facilities.

The lack of standardization around the optimal selection of plastic resins for single-use bioprocessing materials may lead to variations in performance and compatibility.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/single-use-bioprocessing-market

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation:

Based on Products

Filtration Assembly type

Media Bags and Container type

Disposable Mixer type

Disposable Bioreactor type

Other type of products





Based on Workflows

Upstream

Fermentation

Downstream



Based on Applications

Purification

Cell Culture

Filtration

Other

Based on End Users

Clinical and Academic Research Institute

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer

Other



Regional Analysis of the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

North America is expected to retain its dominant position in the global single-use bioprocessing market through 2032. The region's well-established biopharma industry, coupled with substantial investment in R&D, drives market growth. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the single-use bioprocessing market. The region's growing biopharmaceutical sector, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of skilled workforce contribute to this accelerated growth trajectory.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3295

Major Companies in the Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

Leading players operating in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Avantor Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Corning Incorporated, and others. These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation, research, and product development in the field of single-use bioprocessing, providing biopharmaceutical manufacturers with cutting-edge solutions to meet their production needs.

Browse More Research Topic on Automotive Industries Related Reports:

The Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size accounted for USD 6.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 34.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Behavioral Therapy Market Size accounted for USD 143.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 308.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Cold Laser Therapy Market Size accounted for USD 113.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 170.3 Million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Browse Our Official Website Press release:

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/single-use-bioprocessing-market

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com