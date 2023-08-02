Extensiv Announces Fall 2023 Supply Chain Scholarship Winners

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the winners of the Fall 2023 Supply Chain Scholarship. Now in its fourth year, the Extensiv scholarship program supports education for undergraduate or graduate students in supply chain management, logistics, and operations management programs.



"Recognizing the ongoing need for adaptability in supply chains amidst uncertain economic conditions, Extensiv fosters the talent that will drive the future of our industry," said Rachel Trindade, Chief Marketing Officer of Extensiv. "Congratulations to our scholarship winner, Alicia Rodriguez, and our three runners-up who displayed remarkable insight and practical application of AI, blockchain, and drone delivery. With this year’s and future scholarships, we hope to inspire fresh ideas and voices in logistics and supply chains."

Extensiv launched the Supply Chain Scholarship in fall 2020 and has given more than $17,000 to scholarship winners and finalists. Past winners have focused on how Augmented Reality can optimize warehouse training programs, how 5G data transmission can speed the application of augmented reality (AR), and sustainability improvements sustainability helping lower packaging and shipping costs.

Scholarship Winners

This year’s winner of the $2,500 scholarship is Alicia Rodriguez, a graduate student studying operations, information, and decisions at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Alicia’s winning essay highlights the role of artificial intelligence in transforming the manual practices used in pricing demand forecasting models. She identifies how the effective use of AI can incorporate inclusive and alternative sources of data, quickly detect unusual patterns, and speed the process of decision-making for supply chain functions.

“I want my career to focus on being a leader who is data driven and grounded in science-based management decisions,” said Rodriguez, with the goal of using “AI-powered forecast planning to build more sustainable and effective supply chain systems.”

Extensiv also extended awards to three runners-up: Alyssa Allred, Brigham Young University; William MacKay, Kennesaw State University; and Kirti Moteka: University of Texas at Austin.

Spring Scholarship Application Window Opens August 2, 2023

On August 2, 2023, Extensiv will open the scholarship application submissions again for the spring 2024 semester scholarship, with the deadline to apply on December 1st, 2023. Applicants must be enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s program in supply chain, logistics, or operations management; MBA students in the supply chain and logistics industry may also apply.

To be considered for the $2,500 Spring 2024 Semester Extensiv Supply Chain Scholarship, interested applicants must submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1,000-word (maximum) essay on the next significant advancement in supply chain management by December 1, 2023. AI-generated content will be disqualified. Winners will be notified by January 1st, 2024.

To apply for the scholarship or to find more information, please visit extensiv.com/supply-chain-scholarship . The winning essay, as well as other finalist essays, will be featured on Extensiv’s blog throughout the month of August.

