Savory Snacks Market to Surpass 404.17 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Appetite for Snacks

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising awareness of health and wellness among consumers and the health issues arising from busy and demanding lifestyles have fueled a significant increase in the demand for organic snacking options in the savory snacks market . As people become more health-conscious, they seek nutritious and wholesome alternatives to satisfy their snack cravings.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Savory Snacks Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 91

Figures – 76

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/savory-snacks-market

Savory snacking options have become a lifesaver for consumers, offering a quick and convenient solution to save time on cooking at home, especially during minor hunger urges in the savory snacks market. They have proven to be ideal for busy individuals, including school and college-going children, who require easy-to-carry tiffin options.

Prominent Players in the Savory Snacks Market

PepsiCo

Nestle SA

The Kellogg Company

General Mills, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Calbee, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hershey Company

McCain Foods Limited

Blue Diamond Growers

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

ITC Limited

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

PepsiCo Foods Canada Inc.

Snyders-Lance, Inc.

Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG

Greencore Group plc

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/savory-snacks-market

Nuts & Seeds Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Reputation as an Excellent Source of Protein

The nuts & seeds segment is poised to experience rapid growth in the savory snacks market, emerging as the fastest-growing category. Nuts and seeds have gained immense popularity among consumers due to their reputation as excellent sources of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins. As individuals become more health-conscious, they seek nutritious snack options that satisfy their cravings while providing numerous health benefits.

The markets in North America stand at the lead of the global savory snacks market, mainly due to consumers' strong preference for the portability, convenience, and indulgence these snacks offer. Savory snacks have become an integral part of the lifestyle in the region, as they provide a quick and satisfying solution for on-the-go consumption.

Potato Chips Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Rising Demand for Savory Snack Options

The potato chips segment stood as the leader in the savory snacks market, boasting the largest market share, and this dominance is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment's enduring popularity can be attributed to its widespread appeal and the ever-increasing demand for convenient and savory snack options.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific have emerged as the dominant savory snacks market, accounting for the highest regional share. This prominence can be attributed to the growing concerns surrounding childhood obesity and the increasing health and wellness awareness among consumers in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the savory snacks market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Savory Snacks Market

In 2022, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) honored Pecan Nation (thepecannation.com) for pioneering the market with the prestigious 2022 Most Innovative New Product Award. Pecan Nation's introduction of farm-fresh pecans has significantly impacted the $5.1 billion industry, particularly with their delectable Cinnamon Roasted Pecans. The recognition by NCA highlights the brand's commitment to delivering innovative and delicious snack options to consumers.

Recently, PepsiCo took a strategic step to expand its snacks portfolio by entering the premium potato chips market. Recognizing the growing popularity of premium snacks, PepsiCo launched its slow-cooked premium kettle chips under Lay's Gourmet brand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/savory-snacks-market

Key Questions Answered in Savory Snacks Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market

Global Citric Acid Market

Global Wheatgrass Products Market

Global Compound Feed Market

Global Organic Infant Formula Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com