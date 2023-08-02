Residential Energy Storage Market to Experience Substantial Growth of US$ 90 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global residential energy storage market is anticipated to reach US$ 90 billion by the end of 2033, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 22% over the decade.



Energy storage is an essential component of the energy shift away from power generation based on fossil fuels and toward renewable energy generation. Several affluent countries throughout the world are transitioning from a system of energy powered by a concentrated generation of fossil fuels that can always be deployed to match energy use to one dominated by renewables.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8795

Residential energy storage refers to the use of batteries or other energy storage technologies in homes to store excess electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines, or from the grid during off-peak hours. This stored energy can be used later when electricity demand is higher or when renewable energy sources are not actively generating power.

Growing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have led many homeowners to seek cleaner and more sustainable energy options. Increasing adoption of solar panels in residential properties has created a demand for energy storage solutions to store excess solar energy generated during sunny hours for later use.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 90 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 22% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global residential energy storage market is valued at US$ 12.2 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for residential energy storage systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 22% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 90 billion by the end of 2033.

The United States market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2023.

During the forecast period (2023 to 2033), the market in Germany is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 20%.

The market in China is set to expand at a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period.

“Residential energy storage devices play a crucial role in the energy market as they offer power backup during power outages. The residential energy storage market is anticipated to grow due to various factors, including government incentives, battery price reductions, and regulatory support. Consumers’ preference for independent power sources is also driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

BYD Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Saft Groupe SA

Sonnen GmbH

Panasonic Corporation



Market Competition

The global residential energy storage sector is highly competitive, with few main companies controlling the majority of the market. Businesses are focusing on strategic developments in new countries and research and development programs to develop enhanced domestic energy storage systems to establish and maintain an authoritative lead in the rapidly expanding sector.

Enphase Energy and Swell Energy recently partnered to create a collaborative initiative. As a result, Enphase Energy Systems, equipped with IQTM Microinverters and IQTM Batteries, has been integrated into Swell's distributed, virtual power plant (VPP) efforts. This collaboration began in February 2022 and is operational in California, New York, and Hawaii.



Key Segments of Residential Energy Storage Industry Research Report

By Power Rating: 3 to 6 KW 7 to 10 KW

By Technology: Lead-acid Lithium-ion

By Ownership: Customer-owned Utility-owned Third-party-owned

By Connectivity Type: On-grid Off-grid

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8795

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global residential energy storage market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on power rating (3 to 6 KW, 7 to 10 KW), technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion), ownership (customer-owned, utility-owned, third-party-owned), and connectivity type (on-grid, off-grid), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Trending Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Solar Pumps Market: The global solar pumps market is predicted to reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2033.

Nanocomposite Solar Cell Market: The global nanocomposite solar cell market is valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2022 and increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 12.4% to reach US$ 13.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Portable Solar Chargers Market: Portable solar chargers is a relatively new technology still in nascent stage in multiple regions. North America holds for highest share in portable solar chargers market, accounting for more than 30% in terms of value.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube