Security Paper Market to Hit USD 32.62 billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Identity Theft and Document Fraud Coupled with Expansion of Financial Services | SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Security Paper Market was valued at USD 17.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.62 billion by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Security paper, also known as security printing paper or high-security paper, is a specialized type of paper designed with specific features to prevent counterfeiting, tampering, and unauthorized duplication. It is commonly used for printing various documents that require a high level of security, such as banknotes, passports, certificates, identity documents, legal agreements, and sensitive financial or confidential papers.

Market Analysis

The security paper market is witnessing remarkable growth due to the convergence of various dynamic drivers. Advancements in technology, the need for anti-counterfeiting measures, stringent regulations, the rise of e-commerce, and the escalating concerns over identity theft and document fraud are all contributing to the expansion of the market. As security concerns continue to evolve, the demand for innovative and secure paper solutions will persist, further fueling the growth of the security paper industry in the years to come.

Security Paper Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 17.05 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 32.62 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.7 % 2023-2030 Key Segments • by Security (Watermarks, Holograms, Hybrid Papers, Threads)



• by Application (Passport, Bank Documents, Identity Card, Bank Notes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The security paper market is not immune to the impact of a recession. However, by anticipating and responding strategically to the changing market dynamics, stakeholders in the industry can navigate through challenging economic times successfully. The key lies in embracing innovation, enhancing anti-counterfeiting technologies, diversifying product offerings, and identifying new growth opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has undoubtedly left a profound impact on the security paper market, introducing challenges and opportunities alike. The disruptions in production and supply chain have resulted in shortages and increased prices. However, the growing demand for counterfeiting deterrence, coupled with technological advancements, has stimulated innovation in the security paper industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the resilience and adaptability of the security paper market. While there were initial setbacks due to reduced demand for physical documents and supply chain disruptions, the industry showcased its ability to innovate and meet changing needs. The incorporation of digital technologies, a focus on health and safety, and a reimagined supply chain have positioned the market to weather future challenges successfully.

Key Regional Development

The security paper market's regional dynamics reflect the varying trends and challenges faced by different geographical areas. North America and Europe are witnessing steady growth due to stringent regulations, while the Asia-Pacific region holds enormous potential with its expanding economies and technological advancements. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually catching up with the market, driven by increasing awareness of security measures.

Key Takeaway from Security Paper Market Study

The market is experiencing a transformation, driven by the growing demand for document protection and the need to combat counterfeiting threats. Among the various security features available, watermarks and passport security paper stand out as dominant segments, offering unparalleled protection and credibility.

As technology continues to evolve, these segments are poised to dominate the market, providing governments, institutions, and individuals with an essential defense against fraud and unauthorized duplication.

Recent Developments Related to Security Paper Market

In a significant move within the security and printing industry, Portals, a global leader in high-security paper and authentication solutions, has acquired Fedrigoni's security business located in Bollate, Italy. The deal brings together two established and reputable entities with a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that protect against counterfeiting, forgery, and fraud.

Recognizing the need for robust solutions to combat these threats, leading cybersecurity providers Legit Security and CrowdStrike have joined forces in a strategic partnership to fortify application security and empower organizations worldwide.

