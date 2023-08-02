New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Scales Market: Segmented: By Scale Type ; By Application ; By Nature and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481725/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical scales are an integral piece of equipment for all medical establishments. Nearly every patient uses the weight scale designed for medical or health-care purposes as part of their treatment and daily care. The weight of a patient is crucial information to identify fluid accumulation, measure correct dosages of medications, and test for malnutrition or obesity. Weight is an indicator of overall health, so rapid weight loss or gains may be an indication of a bigger problem. Scales also display the slightest fluctuation of weight suggesting a health issue. The Market mainly emphasizes the weight scale intended for medical or healthcare purposes.

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Medical Scales market is expected to project a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

The Medical or Healthcare Scales market is expected to deliver substantial returns by the end of the 2021-2030 forecast period while having a modest CAGR over the proposed duration.



GLOBAL MEDICAL SCALES MARKET: SEGMENTS

Regular scales are expected to account for more than 55 percent of the medical scales industry in the segment of scales type.

Market growth is due to varied patients needing regular scales. As the market dynamics change, the companies are also developing different models with different weight handling scales to cope with the rising number of obese patients. In the next 10 years, the regular scale segment is expected to continue to dominate.

The target market has shifted to bariatric healthcare centers due to the significance of scales in such centers for the obese.

The medical scales market is dominated by hospital services with a share of over 60 percent in 2019. The hospitals handling diverse cases and patients need different scale types raising their demand in hospitals and healthcare clinics and centers.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing cases of malnutrition in developing countries

Rising population and Increase in obesity



Restraint

Higher weight scales are providing lower accuracy



GLOBAL MEDICAL SCALES MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Algen Scale Corp. (USA)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

o Detecto Scale Company (USA)

o Doran Scales, Inc. (USA)

o Natus Medical Incorporated (USA)

o Pelstar, LLC (USA)

o Seca GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)

o SR Instruments, Inc. (USA)

o Tanita Corporation (Japan)

o Wedderburn (Australia)

o Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)

o Seca Medical

o Natus Medical

o MyWeigh

o Marsden Weighing

o Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL MEDICAL SCALES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Global Medical Scales Market Segments

• By Scale Type

o Regular Scales

o Wheelchair Scales

o Infant and Baby Scales

o Others

• By Applications

o Hospital

o Household

o Dialysis Center

o Nursing Center

o Others

• By Nature

o Analog

o Digital

• Global Medical Scales Market Dynamics

• Global Medical Scales Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



