Network Attached Storage [NAS] Market to Hit USD 129.53 Billion by 2030 due to Escalating Demand for Data Storage Solutions and Rapid Adoption of Cloud-based NAS Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Network Attached Storage Market had a valuation of USD 30.94 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 129.53 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a versatile and user-friendly storage solution that offers seamless file sharing and data access across multiple devices connected to a local network. Its scalability, data redundancy, and added features make it an excellent choice for both home users and small businesses seeking a reliable and centralized storage solution.

Network Attached Storage Market Analysis

The network attached storage market continues to thrive, propelled by a plethora of growth drivers that cater to the diverse needs of businesses and consumers. From addressing the escalating demand for data storage solutions to enabling seamless data backup and recovery, NAS systems have positioned themselves as indispensable assets in the digital age. As technology advances further, we can expect NAS solutions to evolve continuously, offering enhanced features and capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of the data-driven world.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The major players are Hitachi, Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., Buffalo Americas, Inc., Synology, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (PLC), NETGEAR, Inc., and other players

Impact of Recession on Network Attached Storage Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the network attached storage market is multi-faceted. While there may be temporary market contractions and shifts in customer priorities, NAS vendors can capitalize on opportunities in remote work support, data backup, and disaster recovery. Furthermore, adapting product portfolios to emphasize cost-efficiency and hybrid cloud solutions will be critical for surviving and thriving in uncertain economic conditions.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has undoubtedly left its mark on the network-attached storage market, influencing supply chains, demand patterns, and technology preferences. As the geopolitical situation evolves, NAS vendors will need to stay agile, adapt to changing circumstances, and prioritize data security and privacy to thrive in an uncertain environment. Amidst the challenges, opportunities for growth and innovation may arise as the industry undergoes transformation, presenting new avenues for NAS market players to explore.

Network Attached Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 30.94 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 129.53 Bn CAGR CAGR of 19.6% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Network Attached Storage Market: Key Segmentation • By Storage Solutions (Scale-up NAS, Scale-out NAS)

• By Product Type (High-end/Enterprise, Midmarket, Low-end)

• By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Remote, Hybrid)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & ITeS, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Energy, Government, Education & Research, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally reshaped the network attached storage market. The rapid shift to remote work, increasing data volumes, and a heightened focus on data security have led to a surge in NAS adoption across industries. Furthermore, the rise of hybrid cloud solutions and the integration of NAS into home networks have expanded the market's reach.

Key Regional Developments

The Network Attached Storage market is experiencing dynamic growth across different regions, with each area presenting unique opportunities and challenges. North America and Europe lead the market with their advanced IT infrastructure and stringent data privacy regulations. Asia Pacific is rapidly catching up due to digital transformation initiatives and a burgeoning data-driven landscape.

Key Takeaway from Network Attached Storage Market Study

The Hybrid segment's adaptability and cost-effectiveness, coupled with the BFSI sector's unique data storage and regulatory compliance requirements, have led to their prominent positions in the NAS market.

As technology continues to evolve, these segments are expected to sustain their growth, driving innovation and transformation in the storage solutions landscape. Businesses across industries should consider embracing these advanced NAS solutions to enhance their data management capabilities.

Recent Developments Related to Network Attached Storage Market



Los Angeles, CA - Ciphertex, the renowned data storage solutions company, has raised the bar in the world of data security and storage with the introduction of their groundbreaking NAS (Network-Attached Storage) appliance.

OpenDrives has secured a staggering $20 million in funding to spearhead the advancement of its cutting-edge storage technologies. The recent funding injection is expected to fuel OpenDrives' global expansion, making its state-of-the-art solutions available to a broader clientele.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation, By Storage Solutions

9. Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation, By Product Type

10. Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type

11. Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

