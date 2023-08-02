New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Managed Security Services Market: Segmented: By deployment type ; By organization; By application ; and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481724/?utm_source=GNW





PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Managed Security Services sector (MSS) includes remote control and management of IT protection functions by provider third-party service providers, to efficiently secure confidential data from organizations. With the growth of companies in the scale and scope of social media, cloud infrastructure, Big Data, and multiple computing devices, the role of information security becomes increasingly complex. Growing numbers of cybercrime security attacks and malicious activity have generated concern among organizations. Furthermore, the increased complexity of network infrastructure has been shown to hinder the management of data protection. In this scenario, it has been a lucrative option for organizations to outsource security tasks to managed security service providers.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Managed Security Services Market is expected to project a CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

The main market drivers are expected to fuel the growth due to the growing number of security breaches and attacks posing a threat to large and small organizational structures. For overall safety posture and technology advancing in the cloud and IoT, appropriate steps have been taken in advance to improve future uses around the vertical.



MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET: SEGMENTS

The On-premises segment is anticipated to register the volume share.

Global Managed Security Services Market is segmented by deployment mode: Cloud and On-premises. Security investments in the cloud sector increase and service providers focus on delivering cloud-based services instead of On-Premises services.

Small & medium enterprises accounted to register a CAGR of 17.5%.

Global Managed Security Services Market is segmented by Organization: Small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In small and medium-sized enterprises the market for managed security services is on the increase because of the insufficient IT resources to deal with complex threats. This helps businesses to outsource safety activities to managed security providers. The adoption of managed security services is boosted by increasing awareness of security threats and increased security expenditures among these institutions. To attract more organizations towards the use of these products, service providers also offer flexible pricing models.

BFSI is expected to dominate the market with a growing CAGR

Global Managed Security Services Market is segmented by application into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Utilities, and Manufacturing. The ineffective physical and logical monitoring of customer data systems and the inadequate reporting and controls of security-related incidents are one of the major reasons for data loss in this industry. Regional stability, terrorism, physical hazards, networks, and current challenges resulting from cyber-sabotage and secret sources are constantly visualized within the BFSI industry. In the financial sector, the growing regulation stimulates industry growth in that area.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The growing demand for MSMEs

Restraints

Lack of scalability

GLOBAL MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• IBM (US)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

o NTT Data (Japan)

o DXC Technology (US)

o Atos (France)

o Verizon (US)

o Cipher Security (US)

o Optiv Security (US)

o Infosys (India)

o Cognizant (US)

o Wipro (India)

o Other prominent players

THE GLOBAL MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Managed Security Services Market Segments

• By organization type

o SMEs

o Large enterprises

• By Application type:

o BFSI

o Retail & E-commerce

o Government

o Healthcare

o IT & Telecom

o Construction

o Others

• By Deployment type

o On-premises

o Cloud

• Global Managed Security Services Market Dynamics

• Global Managed Security Services Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



