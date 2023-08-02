New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lactose Free Butter Market: Segmented: By form ; By applications ; By Distributional channel ; and Region Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481723/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Lactose-Free Butter Market products are mainly made for lactose-intolerant people. A product without lactose contains far less content of lactose and gives consumers a nutritional value without adverse reactions. Lactose-free butter products provide those that are not capable of digesting lactose with the most necessary nutrients present in standard dairy products, such as calcium and vitamins. The current health appeal to consumers in this category of products is widening and thus increasing the demand for this product.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The popularity and demand of lactose-free dairy products market globally are projected to experience impressive growth in the upcoming years due to the growing population intolerant to lactose across the globe. According to the report the market growth is fueled due to the advent of rising worldwide popularity and demand for lactose-free dairy products in the coming years due to a growing global lactose intolerance population. Moreover, rising cases of food allergies, growing health benefits of lactose-free foods, increased organic food, and drink consumption are projected to drive global market growth over the forecast period.



GLOBAL LACTOSE-FREE BUTTER MARKET: SEGMENTS

Based on form

The lactose-free dairy market can be categorized into powder, liquid, and semi-solid. The semi-solid segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on the Application

The lactose-free dairy market can be categorized into household and commercial. Household accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR

Based on the distribution channel

The market for lactose-free butter market is segmented into convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, e-retailers, and specialty stores. E-retailers accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019 and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Due to the growing acceptability of online shopping and increasing internet penetration the E-retailers segment is expected to grow at a promising rate.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increase in per head expenditure on lactose-free products to propel market growth



Restraint

The rising number of competitive firms acts as restraints



GLOBAL LACTOSE-FREE BUTTER MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Nestle

Business Strategy, Key Product offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Danone Company Inc.

• Arla Foods

• Valio International.

• Galaxy Nutritional Foods

• Kerry Group

• Edlong Dairy Technologies

• OMIRA GmbH

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

• Daiya Foods

• Amul

• McNeil Nutritionals

THE GLOBAL LACTOSE-FREE BUTTER MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Global Lactose-Free Butter Market segments

• By form

o Powder

o Liquid

o Semi-liquid

• By applications

o Household

o Commercial

• By Distributional channel

o Convenience stores

o Hypermarket/supermarket

o E-retailers

o Specialty stores

• Global Lactose-Free Butter Market dynamics

• Global Lactose-Free Butter Market size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

