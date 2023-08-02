Mouth Fresheners Market Set to Soar Past USD 22.11 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Mouth Fresheners market , increased adoption of mobile shopping and apps, growth of omnichannel retailing, the rise of subscription-based models and meal kits, focus on personalized shopping experiences, expansion of Mouth Fresheners delivery services, integration of AI and machine learning in inventory management and recommendation systems, emphasis on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices, the emergence of virtual grocery stores and dark stores, growing popularity of click-and-collect services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A mouth freshener is a product that temporarily masks or eliminates bad breath. It can be in the form of chewing gum, mints, lozenges, sprays, or strips. Mouth fresheners typically contain ingredients that have a strong, pleasant odor, such as mint, cinnamon, or wintergreen. They may also contain alcohol or other antiseptics to help kill bacteria that cause bad breath.

Prominent Players in Mouth Fresheners Market

Perfetti Van Melle

The Hershey Company

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

Mondelez

The Kraft Heinz Company

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.

Leaf Holland BV

Mars Incorporated

Wrigley Jr. Company

Cadbury Schweppes

Lotte

Dabur India

Binaca

Colgate-Palmolive

Johnson & Johnson

Patanjali Ayurved

Amway

Himalaya Drug Company

Vicco Laboratories

Mint-based Mouth Fresheners Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Mint-based mouth fresheners dominated the global online market as they widely recognized for its ability to provide instant fresh breath, making it a common choice for consumers seeking quick oral refreshment. Its universal appeal and wide availability in various flavors and formats contribute to its potential dominance in the market.

Fresh Breath and Oral Hygiene is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the fresh breath and oral hygiene is the leading segment as the primary and most fundamental application of mouth fresheners is to provide fresh breath and maintain oral hygiene. Consumers use mouth fresheners to combat bad breath caused by factors like food consumption, smoking, or certain medical conditions. The widespread need for fresh breath maintenance, especially in social and professional settings, is expected to drive significant sales in this application segment.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large population. The popularity of traditional mouth fresheners, such as fennel seeds, cardamom, and betel leaves, in countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, contributes to the demand in this region. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in countries like China and Southeast Asian nations may drive the sales of mouth fresheners, both traditional and modern variants.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Mouth Fresheners market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Mouth Fresheners.

Key Developments in Mouth Fresheners Market

In January 2023, Perfetti Van Melle acquired Mentos, a company that manufactures and markets breath mints. The acquisition was valued at €1.3 billion.

In March 2023, The Kraft Heinz Company acquired Trident, a company that manufactures and markets chewing gum. The acquisition was valued at $5.7 billion.

Key Questions Answered in Mouth Fresheners Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

