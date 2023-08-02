[Latest Report] Transit Packaging Market Poised for Steady Growth with a CAGR of 11.2% through 2022-2032 - BY PMI

Covina, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Transit Packaging? How big is the Transit Packaging Market?

Transit Packaging solution is used for the transportation of goods and is used widely in the business-to-business sector, which helps protect products during transport. Transit packaging provides wide variety of benefits to safeguard the products.

Growing strategic acquisitions to expand the business unit in transit packaging with innovative technology has powered the market growth. Further, the surge in demand in the retail sector and growing food & beverage industries has fueled the demand for market growth. Growing online shopping activities coupled with increased internet usage and growing demand for eco-friendly & sustainable packaging are further expected to propel the demand for Transit Packaging Market growth. The increased demand for sustainable and fresh packaging items with innovative designs & configurations is expected to positively impact the Transit Packaging Market growth.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Smurfit Kappa launched new innovative & sustainable water-resistant paper ‘AquaStop’ a part of PechniPaper portfolio. The new developed product is designed with high performance papers and suitable for eCommerce packaging, packaging for flowers, fruits & vegetables and detergents.

Transit Packaging Market - Growth Factors:

The transit packaging market has witnessed significant growth due to several key factors. Firstly, the increasing globalization and international trade have led to a surge in the demand for safe and secure packaging solutions to protect goods during long-distance transportation. Secondly, the growth of e-commerce and the rise in online shopping have created a need for efficient packaging methods to ensure products reach customers in pristine condition. Additionally, the growing awareness of environmental concerns has driven the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly transit packaging materials, promoting market growth. Furthermore, advancements in packaging technologies and the development of innovative solutions have further propelled the transit packaging market forward, offering enhanced protection and cost-effective solutions to businesses. As the logistics and supply chain industry continues to evolve, the demand for transit packaging is expected to keep expanding, driven by the need for optimized handling, reduced damages, and improved overall efficiency.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 60.36 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 167.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2022-2032 Key Market Players Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Inteplast Group, Flexoplas Packaging Ltd., International Paper, Flex-Pak Corporation, Futamura, Ronpak, Polymax Inc., and others. Key Segment By Material Type, By Packaging Type, By End-Users and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

The Transit Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

Transit Packaging Market, By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Transit Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Containers

Wooden Crates

Others

Transit Packaging Market, By End-Users

Automotive

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

E-commerce

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the Transit Packaging Market include -

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Inteplast Group

Flexoplas Packaging Ltd.

International Paper

Flex-Pak Corporation

Futamura

Ronpak

Polymax Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Primary research provides valuable insights into various aspects of the Transit Packaging market. Here are some key findings from primary research:

Increasing focus on sustainable packaging materials due to rising environmental awareness and the need to reduce the carbon footprint.

Growing adoption of automation and technology in transit packaging to enhance efficiency and streamline supply chain operations.

Customization and personalization of packaging designs to create unique and emotionally engaging experiences for consumers.

Demand for specialized packaging solutions in e-commerce to protect fragile and high-value items during shipping.

Emphasis on collaboration and partnerships across the supply chain to optimize packaging designs and reduce costs.

These insights provide a snapshot of the current trends and priorities in the transit packaging market, showcasing the industry's response to environmental concerns, technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, e-commerce demands, and collaborative strategies.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the main drivers of growth in the transit packaging market? What are the emerging trends and developments influencing the transit packaging industry? How are companies addressing sustainability concerns and adopting eco-friendly packaging materials? What are the latest advancements in automation and technology adoption within the transit packaging sector? How are companies leveraging customization and personalization in their packaging strategies to enhance customer experiences? What are the specific packaging solutions and techniques employed to cater to the needs of the growing e-commerce market? How are businesses collaborating and forming partnerships across the supply chain to optimize packaging designs and reduce costs?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2032

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Growing environmental concern and demand for sustainable packaging have provided lucrative opportunities for market growth. The presence of major players and growing strategic acquisitions to strengthen its position and expand its product portfolio in the market has further boosted the demand for Transit Packaging market growth.

