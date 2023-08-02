London, England, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to authoritative sources, RRT.CC Investment Platform has officially announced that it will gradually invest $3.7 million starting from October 2023 to build ten modern football fields for youth in major cities across Indonesia, making it the first such initiative in Asia. The purpose of this move is to concentrate on improving sports and, by providing high-quality football facilities, enhance RRT.CC's influence in the Asian region and promote the physical and mental well-being of young people.

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, RRT.CC is a legitimate internet sports event investment company strictly regulated and licensed by the local government. It also holds the most authoritative MSB financial license in the United States. With global investments, RRT.CC aims to provide better opportunities for the younger generation in sports development, fostering physical and mental health, teamwork, and personal growth.

The focus of RRT.CC Investment Platform on advancing sports is vital in shaping the spirit and values of the new generation. Initially, they have chosen Indonesia as the first trial country in Asia due to its immense football potential and enthusiasm. However, many Indonesian cities lack proper football fields and training facilities, limiting the development of youth football. To address this issue, RRT.CC Investment Platform decided to carry out this significant investment plan.

The investment plan will be implemented in phases starting from October 2023. RRT.CC will first select suitable locations in major cities of Indonesia and begin constructing the first batch of football fields. As the project progresses successfully, they will gradually expand to other cities, ensuring that each city benefits from the initiative. Each football field will feature modern designs and facilities, including high-quality turf, standard-sized pitches, and advanced equipment. These fields will provide young players with excellent training conditions, helping them improve their skills and overall football proficiency. RRT.CC believes that by offering modern football facilities, more passion and interest will be sparked, cultivating a greater number of outstanding young football talents.

RRT.CC Investment Platform is committed to focusing on the advancement of sports, enhancing the overall literacy of the population, and inspiring the driving force of perseverance. Through this investment plan, they aim to strengthen their influence in the Asian region. The project is expected to be completed within the next few years, resulting in ten modern football fields. RRT.CC Investment Platform calls on other institutions and society at large to collaborate and support the development of youth football by providing additional financial and resource assistance to the younger generation.

