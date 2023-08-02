New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things Market: Segmented: By technology, By vertical and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481722/?utm_source=GNW



The global Internet of things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices, objects, animals, mechanical and digital machines, or people that are provided with unique identifiers along with the ability to transfer data over a network without human interaction. An IoT ecosystem consists of web-enabled smart devices that use embedded systems to collect, send, and process data. They share data by connecting to an IoT gateway, where data is sent to the cloud to be analyzed. The technological advancements have led to the use of IoT in applications such as building and home automation, infrastructure, consumer smart home applications, environmental monitoring, medical and healthcare, etc. The growing demand for connected smart devices is driving the growth of the IoT market with a CAGR.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to project a CAGR of 21.90% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

Factors such as an increased focus on remote monitoring, growing smart payments technology to minimize human interaction in cash payments and rising wearable devices demand to drive the market growth. With the outbreak of Covid-19, a majority of operations have been compromised which has forced organizations to function in a nonoptimized manner thus they are looking for innovative areas that can improve their revenue by a small percentage.



GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS MARKET: SEGMENTS

By technology

it can be classified into software segments, platforms, and services. The software segment is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The software segment is to hold the largest market as with the rising covid-19 IoT software solutions such as manufacturing and others have taken a big hit, but organizations are changing their priorities.

By Vertical

it can be further divided into Banking financial services and insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Utilities, and Government and defense. It is estimated that the healthcare segment will record the highest investment and growth in the year 2020. It has become a major adapter of technology with the rising number of covid-19 cases as it had to quickly adapt to the solutions for high-quality service demand. The transportation sector is also rising amidst the coronavirus due to the usage of drones by companies to fulfill the needs of essential supplies and food deliveries.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Remote-based monitoring of the workforce will increase the market growth



Restraint

Customer expectations are a restrain in the IoT market



GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Royal Phillips

Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Bosch

• Happiest minds

• Infosys

• Google

• Vodafone

• Cisco

• AWS

• SAP

