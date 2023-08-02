Global Carboprost Tromethamine Market Size Is Projected to Grow USD 1850 Million by 2030 with CAGR of 3.06%

New York, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Carboprost Tromethamine Market By Application (Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment And Pregnancy Abortion), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, And Online Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carboprost Tromethamine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1460 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1850 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.06% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Carboprost Tromethamine? How big is the Carboprost Tromethamine Industry?

Carboprost Tromethamine Report Coverage & Overview:

Carboprost tromethamine is a drug that is used in obstetrics and gynaecology. This medication is also known by its brand name, which is Hemabate. Prostaglandin F2-alpha is a hormone that is naturally produced in the body, and this substance is a synthetic analogue of that hormone. The most common applications for carboprost tromethamine include inducing labour, terminating pregnancies, and treating postpartum haemorrhage, also known as profuse bleeding after childbirth. The medicine works by stimulating contractions of the smooth muscles in the uterus, which assists in the expulsion of the foetus during labour and the removal of uterine tissue during the process of pregnancy termination. It assists the uterus in contracting, which in turn helps to stop bleeding in cases of postpartum haemorrhage. In most cases, the carboprost tromethamine medication is given as an injection into the muscle that is located in the upper outer quadrant of the buttock. Because it might induce adverse effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, chills, headache, and uterine cramps, it should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare expert in a hospital or clinical setting. This is because using it in any other context could be dangerous.

Global Carboprost Tromethamine Market: Growth Dynamics

The rising incidence of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is the primary factor driving the expansion of the market.

Postpartum haemorrhage, often known as heavy or uncontrolled bleeding after childbirth, is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality and morbidity around the world. Carboprost tromethamine is a medicine that is used to manage and control postpartum haemorrhage. The prevalence of PPH is increasing, which is driving up demand for medications like this medication. According to data from the World Health Organisation on Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing, for example, India had roughly 24,016,020 thousand births in 2021, followed by China with 15,918,889 thousand births. This information was obtained from the study entitled "Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing."

Because of the increased number of births, there is also an increase in the incidence of postpartum haemorrhage. Postpartum mortality, which accounts for around 25.0-43.0% of all mother fatalities, is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in developing nations, according to a research that was published in the BMC Journal of Reproductive Health in March 2022. In addition to that, the research discussed how moderately high postpartum bleeding is typical for Ethiopian mothers after they have given birth to their children. It is projected that this growth in the prevalence of postpartum haemorrhage will drive up the demand for treatment, which in turn will enhance sales of injectable carboprost tromethamine. As a result, the rising incidence of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is expected to be the primary growth driver of the global carboprost tromethamine market throughout the course of the forthcoming time.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1460 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1850 million CAGR Growth Rate 3.06% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Pfizer Inc., MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, Biosynth, Monvi labs, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bio-Techne, SimSon Pharma Limited, WATSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Ryvis Pharma, Apionex Pharma Pvt Ltd., ChemScene, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Merck KGaA, Universal Biologicals, Woodward Pharma, BioSpectra, Inc. and ANGUS Chemical Company among others. Key Segment By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Carboprost Tromethamine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global carboprost tromethamine industry is segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into postpartum hemorrhage treatment and pregnancy abortion. The postpartum hemorrhage treatment segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). For instance, according to a July 2021 article in the journal Medicine, the combination of injections of Leonurus japonicus and carboprost tromethamine can effectively prevent postpartum hemorrhage in high-risk pregnant women. According to the study, using Leonurus japonicus Injection as a preventative measure in conjunction with carboprost tromethamine may be effective in preventing postpartum hemorrhage after deliveries. The relevance of the study into the usage of carboprost tromethamine is significant, and much research is being done on further forms of treatment. Thereby, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global carboprost tromethamine industry is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The global Carboprost Tromethamine market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment

Pregnancy Abortion

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Carboprost Tromethamine market include -

Pfizer Inc.

MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP

Biosynth

Monvi labs

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Bio-Techne

SimSon Pharma Limited

WATSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Ryvis Pharma

Apionex Pharma Pvt Ltd.

ChemScene

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Universal Biologicals

Woodward Pharma

BioSpectra Inc.

ANGUS Chemical Company

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global carboprost tromethamine market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.06% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global carboprost tromethamine market size was valued at around USD 1.46 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion, by 2030.

A rise in the incidence of postpartum hemorrhage is the major factor that is driving the growth of the market for carboprost tromethamine.

Based on the application, the postpartum hemorrhage treatment segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Carboprost Tromethamine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Carboprost Tromethamine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Carboprost Tromethamine Industry?

What segments does the Carboprost Tromethamine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Carboprost Tromethamine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, the carboprost tromethamine market is expected to be dominated by North America. The region's growth is primarily driven by an increasing incidence of postpartum hemorrhage. The United States, in particular, is witnessing a rise in birth rates, with an estimated 3,985,712 thousand births in 2021, projected to reach around 4,124,888 thousand live births by 2050. The country has also reported instances of postpartum hemorrhage in newborns, accounting for approximately 3.0% of cases, corresponding to a yearly birth rate of over 100,000. A recent report by the National Institute for Child Health Quality indicated that hospitals could potentially prevent up to 70.0% of obstetric fatalities caused by hemorrhage.

The use of carboprost tromethamine in pregnant women is expected to play a significant role in reducing maternal mortality in the United States. This treatment approach aims to suppress postpartum bleeding symptoms, contributing to the expansion of the North American market for carboprost tromethamine throughout the projected period. Additionally, various factors such as the introduction of essential products, a high concentration of market participants and manufacturing presence, acquisitions and collaborations between major companies, and a high prevalence of pregnancy in the nation are driving the growth of the carboprost tromethamine market in the US. For instance, the United States recorded approximately 30.6% of unplanned pregnancies in a year, as reported in the United Health Foundation's America's Health Rankings for 2021.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, four generic injectable medications have been approved, according to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of atropine sulfate injection, USP 0.5 mg/5 mL, azacitidine 100 mg, carboprost tromethamine injection, USP 250 mcg/mL, and dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection, USP 10 mg/mL. Atroprine was given Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation by the FDA, while dexamethasone and azacitidine are both now on the FDA medication shortage list.

medications have been approved, according to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of atropine sulfate injection, USP 0.5 mg/5 mL, azacitidine 100 mg, carboprost tromethamine injection, USP 250 mcg/mL, and dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection, USP 10 mg/mL. Atroprine was given Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation by the FDA, while dexamethasone and azacitidine are both now on the FDA medication shortage list. In May 2023, the US Food & Drug Administration has given final permission to Aurobindo Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialties to produce and sell carboprost tromethamine injectables.

In February 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Carboprost Tromethamine Injection, according to Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLP. It is advised for use in cases of second-trimester abortion and for aborting pregnancies between the 13th and 20th weeks of gestation, as determined by the first day of the last regular menstruation.

In March 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sunny Pharmatech Inc.'s ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) for carboprost tromethamine injection. It is recommended to terminate a pregnancy with carboprost tromethamine injection.

