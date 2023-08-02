New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Segmented: By Product Type ; By Material ; By Grade, By Application ; By Region - Analysis of market share, size & trends for 2016-19 and forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481720/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Intermediate Bulk Containers are used to store and transport both solid and liquid products and are made up of plastics, carbon and stainless steel, and other materials. They are gaining popularity because they are reusable, can be recycled when no longer needed, and are durable. Additionally, they are cost-effective and can be customized as per the needs of the customer.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Intermediate Bulk Container Comprehensive Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, 2019-2030

The overall growth in the market is driven by an increase in the number of manufacturing industries and mounting needs for containerization. Additionally, rising demand for food & beverage and petrochemicals across different areas of the country is likely to propel the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth in the market is attributed to an increasing preference for packaging. Increasing Southeast Asian oil exports and increasing bulk wine trade globally will boost industrial growth.



GLOBAL INTERMEDIATE BULK CONTAINER COMPREHENSIVE MARKET: SEGMENTS

Flexitanks to register a CAGR in the forecast period

Based on the type of product, the global intermediate bulk container market is segmented into Flexitanks, Rigid IBCs, Flexible IBCs, and Bulk container liners. The Flexitanks segment held a significant market share of USD XXXX Million in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of XX% in the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2030. Flexitanks are used to store oils, food, beverages, non-hazardous chemicals, etc, and are a cost-effective mode of transportation of bulky products worldwide. Moreover, they can be customized as per the requirement and are eco-friendly, leading to increased usage and popularity in the market.

Metals segment to propel the growth

Based on material, the global intermediate bulk market is bifurcated into plastics and metals.

The food & beverage segment register the highest CAGR

Based on application, the global intermediate bulk container market is grouped into Food & Beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and others. This in turn increases the demand for bulk containers to ensure safe and non-contaminated transportation of food items.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Driver

An increasing number of Pharma and chemical industries

Restraint

Inadequate Versatility



GLOBAL INTERMEDIATE BULK CONTAINER COMPREHENSIVE MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• Bulk Lift International LLC

Company overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Berry Global Group Inc

• DS Smith Plc

• Flexi Tuff Ventures International Ltd

• Global-Pak LLC

• Plastipak Group

• Plymouth Industries LLC

• Sonoco Products Co

• Pensteel Ltd

• Arlington Packaging

• Others

GLOBAL INTERMEDIATE BULK CONTAINER COMPREHENSIVE MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Comprehensive Market by segment:

• By Product type

o Flexitanks

o Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers

o Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers

o Bulk Container Liners

• By Grade

o Type A

o Type B

o Type C

o Type D

o Food Grade

• By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Chemicals

o Pharmaceuticals

o Petroleum

o Others

• By Region

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Global Intermediate Bulk Container Comprehensive Market Size

• Global Intermediate Bulk Container Comprehensive Market Dynamics

• Supply and Demand

• Current Issues/trends/challenges

• Competition and Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

