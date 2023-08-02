Citrus Flavors Market to Reach US$ 18.79 Billion by 2033, Driven by R&D Innovations and Increasing Demand for Natural and Healthy Ingredients | Future Market Insights Inc.

Newark, Del, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a promising growth of US$ 18.79 billion at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, the citrus flavors market is poised to start a pleasurable journey by embracing the natural goodness and refreshing tang of citrus flavours. These zesty sensations have been warmly received by the culinary community, inspiring the food and beverage sector to take the lead in incorporating citrus flavours into various products. The range of citrus flavours is endless, from energizing soft drinks and juices to delicious confectionary and savory treats.



The rising tide of health consciousness among consumers is further fostering this expansion. Citrus fruits have captured the attention of health-conscious people in a society where wellness is prioritized due to their attraction as a rich source of important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, as well as their low-calorie content. Customers who are passionate about healthy living are drawn to items with the energizing touch of citrus flavours, driving the market towards an exciting future.

Key Takeaways

North America and Europe account for 51.4% of the global market share.

With nearly 40% of the market share, Asia-Pacific is the most dominating region, with China making up the majority, contributing 17.8%.

With a 14.4% global market share, the United States is the single-largest market contributor.

The market participation of emerging markets like India and Indonesia, which each contribute 9.2% and 4.4% respectively, is considerable.

A significant 9% of the market is accounted for by the Rest of the World, which includes nations like Brazil and Argentina, demonstrating the significance of these areas in the global economy.



Competitive Landscape and Their Recent Developments

Competition is fierce in the enthralling world of citrus flavours, fueled by a wide range of participants, including powerful established brands and agile regional challengers. Due to the market's maturity, intense competition will heighten efforts to introduce new and improved citrus flavour profiles. The constantly changing environment reveals new opportunities, uses, and routes for these zesty essences. Players worldwide compete in this global arena in an enthralling struggle for a piece of the market's sweet success. Furthermore, regulatory scrutiny keeps a close eye, providing new difficulties that call for strategic acumen and adaptability.

Doehler

German business Doehler is a top supplier of both artificial and natural flavours. The business is well-known in the market for citrus flavours and provides a variety of citrus flavours, including lemon, orange, grapefruit, and lime. Doehler also provides a variety of citrus flavours that are specially mixed.

Frutarom

Israeli company Frutarom is a top provider of flavours and food additives. The business is well-known in the market for citrus flavours and provides a variety of citrus flavours, including lemon, orange, grapefruit, and lime. Numerous specially blended citrus flavours are also available from Frutarom.

Givaudan

Switzerland-based Givaudan is a well-known manufacturer of flavours and perfumes. The business is well-known in the market for citrus flavours and provides a variety of citrus flavours, including lemon, orange, grapefruit, and lime. A variety of specially blended citrus flavours are also available from Givaudan.

Symrise

The leading supplier of flavours and scents is a German corporation by the name of Symrise. The business is well-known in the market for citrus flavours and provides a variety of citrus flavours, including lemon, orange, grapefruit, and lime. Numerous specially blended citrus flavours are also available from Symrise.

The top Key players in Citrus Flavors Market are:

Givaudan SA International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. Symrise AG Sensient Technologies Corp. Takasago International Corp. Firmenich SA Dohler AG Kerry Group ADM Company Mane Group R.C. Treatt& Co. Ltd Trilogy Ingredients, Inc. Lionel Hitchen Limited Citromax Flavors Flavors Producers, LLC



Key Developments

Adopting Nature's Finest: As the market for natural flavours booms, customers increasingly look for the true essence of nature in the food and drink they eat. Citrus flavours, which are naturally occurring, stand out as a wonderful option for health-conscious people seeking pure, unadulterated flavour sensations.

Citrus Flavor Market by Category

By Product Type:

Lime

Grapefruits

Orange

Lemon

Others



By Nature:

Natural

Artificial

By Application:

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Beverages

Savory

Others



By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

E-retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



