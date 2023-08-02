Fruit Concentrate Market to Surpass 73.7 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Flavoring Agents

Westford, USA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global demand for fruit concentrate market has grown significantly, paralleling health-related products' increasing popularity. As health consciousness continues to spread across the globe, consumers are actively seeking healthier alternatives to traditional sugary beverages.

The rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease and a growing emphasis on health-conscious food choices have triggered a global trend towards natural and healthy foods in the fruit concentrate market. In response to this shift in consumer preferences, fruit concentrate has emerged as a popular alternative to refined sugar in various food applications.

Prominent Players in the Fruit Concentrate Market

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Diana Food

Sudzucker AG

Doehler GmbH

SVZ International B.V.

SunOpta Inc.

Tree Top Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Coca-Cola Co.

Welch Foods Inc.

Capricon Food Products India Ltd.

Kerr Concentrates Inc.

Lemon Concentrate S.L.

Tianjin Kunyu International Co. Ltd.

H&H Products Company

Blue Pacific Flavors

Northwest Naturals

Schare & Associates Inc.

Banana Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Popularity of Sports Beverages

During the forecast period, the banana segment is poised for substantial growth in the global fruit concentrate market. This surge in demand for banana concentrates can be attributed to the increasing popularity of sports beverages among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The markets in North America are poised to experience robust growth in the fruit concentrate market, driven by the escalating demand for natural and wholesome food products. The preference for minimally processed fruit concentrates has seen a significant rise as consumers in the region become increasingly health-conscious and seek more nutritious options.

Powdered Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Transformation of Juice Concentrates

Powdered segment has emerged as the dominant force in the global fruit concentrate market, securing the largest share. This popularity can be attributed to transforming juice concentrates into powdered form through techniques such as freeze-drying and spray-drying. These techniques condense the products, resulting in smaller, lightweight, and easily storable items by removing all the water content.

Regional markets in Europe are poised to witness prominent growth in the fruit concentrate market, primarily driven by the soaring demand from the beverage industry. As consumers in the region lead increasingly hectic lifestyles, the need for on-the-go and convenient fruit-based beverages has experienced a significant upswing.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fruit concentrate market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fruit Concentrate Market

Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, recently made a significant acquisition by successfully taking over Natreon, Inc., a renowned provider of branded Ayurvedic botanical components. Natreon is widely recognized for offering professionally researched and tested Ayurvedic extracts, which are sought after by the nutritional supplement and functional food and beverage industries worldwide.

Sprüngli, a prominent chocolate confectionery company, made a delightful addition to its product lineup by launching vegan praline chocolates enriched with cocoa fruit juice in 2022. The introduction of this new offering caters to the growing demand for vegan-friendly and plant-based confections.

