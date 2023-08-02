Jaime Chandler Joins Professional Community Management As Branch President

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside, is pleased to announce that Jaime Chandler, CCAM®, has rejoined the company in the role of branch president. In this capacity, she will oversee and measure employee performance and the client experience. In addition, she will develop and implement strategic organizational strategies, policies, and practices designed to maximize employee satisfaction, retention, and engagement.

Chandler began her community management career in 2004 as director of new project development with a regional multistate property management firm. She joined Associa in 2012, serving as regional director of marketing and sales throughout Southern California before leaving to pursue other career opportunities. Chandler is an experienced professional with expertise in all facets of strategic planning, new business development, real estate transactions, budgeting, marketing, contract management, and customer service. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of California-Riverside from which she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

“I am extremely happy that Jaime has elected to rejoin the Associa family in order to continue the next phase of her career,” said Associa Regional Vice President Jessica Williams, CCAM-LS.AA®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “She brings a wealth of strategic leadership skills and expertise that will benefit our entire team and improve the client experience at every level.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment