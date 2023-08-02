New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Process Automation Market:Segmented: By Component, By Technology, By Service ; and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481719/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Intelligent Process Automation Market the use of artificial intelligence and related emerging technologies such as computer vision, cognitive automation, software education, and robotic process automation. It integrates machine learning and automation of robotic processes, which supports work and tends to improve without any command over a period. Five technologies are used for intelligent process automation. These include process automation, intelligent workflows, machine learning, the generation of natural language, and cognitive agents. This technology increases process reliability and response time, enhances workplace performance and customer service, and eliminates process-related operating risks.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Intelligent Process Automation Market is expected to project a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

An increasing need to increase efficiency and technical penetration of business operations in various sectors is anticipated to fuel market growth. Intelligent process automation systems allow users to make quicker and better decisions by using advanced technology and agile processes. Such tools manage and track interfaces in workflow systems for solving bottlenecks. Over the coming years, this trend is expected to contribute to market traction.



GLOBAL INTELLIGENT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET: SEGMENTS

The solution segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is expected to register a CAGR

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is segmented by component type into solution and service Improved customer experience and increased process efficiency are key advantages of intelligent process automation solutions. Cognizant introduced systems that can think learn and do. Such approaches enable companies to reduce the time needed for the management and operational costs of business processes and workflows dramatically.

The machine learning segment resulted in 32% of the global volume share in 2019

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is segmented by technology: natural language processing, machine learning, virtual agents, computer vision, and others During the forecast period, the segment of virtual agents is expected to gain momentum. Due to the growing implementation in financial institutions, virtual agents are becoming increasingly popular. Innovation is being invested by a growing number of financial institutions aiming to incorporate Robotic Process Automation (RPA), virtual agents, machine learning, cognitive services, and analytics.

The consulting segment is anticipated to register 42% of the volume share and dominated the market in 2019

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is segmented by service: consulting, design & implementation, and training & support The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing needs of the organization to understand the potential effect of automation on sales. Consulting companies assist consumers in discovering possible automated business processes.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Dynamic requirements of consumers

Restraints

The high initial cost of implementation

GLOBAL INTELLIGENT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• IBM Corporation

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

o Tech Mahindra Limited

o Tata Consultancy Services Limited

o Capgemini SE

o Genpact

o Atos

o Accenture PLC

o Infosys Limited

o Cognizant

o Xerox

o Other prominent players

GLOBAL INTELLIGENT PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Intelligent Process Automation Market Segments:

• By Component

o Solution

o Service

• By Technology

o natural language processing

o machine learning,

o virtual agents

o computer vision

o others

• By service

o Consulting

o Design & implementation

o Training & support

• Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Dynamics

• Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________