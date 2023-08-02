Pax8’s Ryan Walsh Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Top 100 Executives List

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud marketplace, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Ryan Walsh, Chief Strategy Officer of Pax8, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list. This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel.

The Top 100 Executives List is comprised of executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disrupters, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel. Walsh is honored as a Top 25 Disrupter, exemplifying his exceptional contributions to driving innovation and reshaping the industry's landscape.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by CRN as one of their Top 100 Executives in the channel,” said Walsh. “This award fires me up, as Pax8 prepares to embrace disruption at a new level and pioneer innovations through our future cloud marketplace.”



Walsh's entrepreneurial spirit in co-founding Pax8, combined with his visionary leadership and commitment to innovation, have played a pivotal role in propelling Pax8's remarkable success as a true disruptor in the industry. As Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan works closely with the Pax8 leadership team to develop the company's strategic vision. Ryan formulates new initiatives and processes that focus on attracting new vendors to the Pax8 marketplace and optimizing the partner experience.

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. The executives named to this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.

The Top 100 Executives list will be feature in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine online at http://www.crn.com/Top100

