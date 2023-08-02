New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infection Control Market: Segmented: By Product Type ; By end user ; and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481718/?utm_source=GNW





PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Infection Control refers to the elimination of all types of microorganisms from objects and surfaces to ensure that the object/surface is sterile, so that they are safe for human consumption/reuse and to avoid contamination, as well as disease transmission. The sector of infection control includes the different products and services in hospitals and clinics as well as in the food, medical device, and life sciences for the purification, disinfecting, and sterilization of the objects/surface. In hospitals and clinics, infection prevention and control is of vital importance in preventing the spread of infections in medical facilities. 1 out of 10 patients gets an infection when they seek treatment, according to data from the World Health Organization.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Infection Control Market is expected to project a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

Factors such as the high incidence of hospital infections; increased operating procedures; the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases; an increasing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equivalents; and rising outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical equipment producers can be attributed to the growth of the market.



INFECTION CONTROL MARKET: SEGMENTS

Consumables constituted the largest share of the type segment

Global Infection Control Market is segmented by product Type into Equipment, Disinfectors, Sterilization Equipment, Services, Consumables.The dominant share taken by consumables is assumed to be the product of their continuous usage and short life cycle. Consumptive substances are commonly included in the disinfection, sterilization, and other control procedures and thus constitute a greater portion of the above procedures.

Hospitals held a commanding share of the end-user market

Global Infection Control Market is segmented by end-user into Hospitals, medical device companies, pharmaceuticals companies, research centers, and others.The large proportion is attributed primarily to the high risk of developing diseases in hospitals through the transmission of respiratory or blood-borne pathogens.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The high mortality rate due to infection

Health concerns

Restraints

Re-usage of medical devices

GLOBAL INFECTION CONTROL MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• 3M

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis, Alpha Pro Tech, Honeywell International, Inc.

o DuPont

o Avon Rubber p.l.c

o ILC Dover

o Kimberly-Clark Corporation

o Uvex Safety Group

o Gateway Safety, Inc.

o Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

THE GLOBAL INFECTION CONTROL MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Infection Control Market Segments:

• By product type

o Equipment

o Disinfectors

o Sterilization Equipment

o Services

o Consumables

• By end-user

o Hospitals

o Medical device companies

o Pharmaceuticals companies

o research centers

o others

• Global Infection Control Market Dynamics

• Global Infection Control Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481718/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________