Bouygues: Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Paris, 02/08/2023



Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

- 137,004 shares

- € 19,494,946.9

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,418

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,429

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,984,398 shares for € 92,363,501.31

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,267,765 shares for € 101,216,899.33

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 Decembre 2022 on the liquidity account:





- 420,371 shares

- € 10,389,609.98

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,439

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,565

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,937,763 shares for € 112,596,223.29

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 110,571,970.79

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

BOUYGUES

Public limited company with a capital of € 381 336 141

Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 PARIS

572 015 246 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

