Bouygues: Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Paris, 02/08/2023
Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
- 137,004 shares
- € 19,494,946.9
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,418
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,429
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,984,398 shares for € 92,363,501.31
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,267,765 shares for € 101,216,899.33
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 Decembre 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 420,371 shares
- € 10,389,609.98
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,439
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,565
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,937,763 shares for € 112,596,223.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 110,571,970.79
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 10,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
BOUYGUES
Public limited company with a capital of € 381 336 141
Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 PARIS
572 015 246 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
Attachment