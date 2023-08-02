HII Subsidiary Awarded $1.4 Billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations Task Order

McLEAN, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) subsidiary under its Mission Technologies division was awarded the $1.4 billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations (J-NEEO) task order.



Issued under the General Services Administration’s ASTRO contract vehicle with a one-year base period and four one-year options, the scope of work is similar to our past support of the Joint Capability Embedded Technology Insertion and Integration (JCETII) task order.

“This award illustrates our strength in the management and execution of U.S. government programs and growth as a premier service-solutions provider in all domains,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO. “We are pleased to continue this mission-critical work together with the National Security Innovation Network and its mission partners. HII looks forward to leveraging new technologies and advancing national security priorities to protect peace and freedom around the world.”

Under the J-NEEO task order, the company will provide the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and its mission partners with emerging technologies in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and associated cybersecurity, communications and information assurance.

The company has managed more than 240 projects under JCETII.





An image accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-joint-network-engineering-emerging-operations-task-order-2023/.

“We are honored and proud to support J-NEEO mission partners across all U.S. Armed Forces services branches, U.S. Combatant Commands and Department of Defense agencies to field innovative solutions and deploy leading-edge technologies to support the warfighter,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “We believe our team’s deep knowledge base and technical skills will accelerate research and development activities and position our mission partners to rapidly deploy and inject mission capability across the globe. We’re ready.”

The original task order was issued to Alion Science and Technology subsidiary, part of HII’s Mission Technologies division.

About NSIN

The National Security Innovation Network is a government program office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense that collaborates with major universities and the venture community to develop solutions that drive national security innovation. For more information, visit www.nsin.mil/.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit:

