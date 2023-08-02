New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Influenza Diagnostics Market: Segmented: By Test Type ; By End-User ; By Type of Flu ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2018 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481715/?utm_source=GNW



Influenza is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus, commonly known as the flu. Humans are affected by three types of this virus: type A, type B, and type C. Influenza spread through contagious respiratory secretions caused by the development of aerosols due to direct contact with an infected person. This virus can cause seasonal epidemics with increased morbidity and mortality levels so it is significant to diagnose such disease at an initial time. Such epidemics have been estimated to result in around 3 to 5 million annual cases of serious sickness, and about 250,000 to 500,000 annual deaths worldwide, according to WHO.



Influenza Diagnostics Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Market growth is mainly driven by factors such as rising influenza occurrence, growth in research funding for influenza diagnosis, and increasing demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors expected to drive this market’s growth in the coming years. High-risk influenza populations consist of pregnant women, infants, the elderly, immunosuppressed patients suffering from chronic medical conditions, and health care staff. Influenza treatment consists of different antiviral drugs that help to reduce complications and fatalities like death. In 2009, an influenza A pandemic, which spread rapidly to many nations, attracted scientists’ attention to work on improved detection and diagnosis of the virus. Influenza diagnostics consists of several flu tests that are used in respiratory specimens to detect influenza viruses.



RIDT section held the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market for traditional diagnostic tests.

The large proportion of this section can be attributed to the rising adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as the first line of diagnosis and screening phase has been increased among end-users. These tests are antigen detection assays that detect influenza viral antigens within 10 to 15 minutes with high specificity. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral antigens in respiratory samples and qualitatively exhibit the result. These tests are antigen detection assays that detect highly specific viral antigens of influenza within 10 to 15 minutes. It is a significant factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT demand.

The segment of the hospital had dominated the largest share of the diagnostic influenza market in 2019.

The hospital segment is responsible for a substantial share of the diagnostic market for influenza in 2019, influenza disease diagnosis is usually conducted in hospitals because it is complicated and requires technologically advanced products, this is the major factor driving this segment’s growth in increased influenza-related hospitalizations. The hospital provides advanced facilities at an affordable price to conduct proper influenza diagnostic tests.



Rising Population and Government Initiatives

Influenza Virus Mutating and Change in Virus Type

Lack of Awareness and Healthcare Infrastructure

• Abbott Laboratories (including Alere)

Siemens Healthineers, Analytik Jena

o Quidel Corporation

o Genome Diagnostics

o Meridian Bioscience

o BioMerieux SA

o Sekisui Diagnostics

o Response Biomedical

o SA Scientific

o Enigma Diagnostics

o Focus Diagnostics

o Other Prominent Players

• By Test Type

o Traditional Diagnostic Tests

o RIDT

o Viral Culture

o DFA

o Serological assays

• Molecular Diagnostic Tests

o RT-PCR

o INNATE

o TMA

o LAMP

o NASBA

o Other INNAT

o Other Molecular Tests

• By End-User

o Hospitals

o Clinical Laboratories

o Research Centers

o Point of Care Testing Centers.

o Other End-User

• By Type of Flu

o Type A Flu

o Type B Flu

o Type C Flu

