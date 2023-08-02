New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Energy Computing Market: Segmented: By Type ; By end-user and Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share and Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481714/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Green energy comes from natural sources such as wind, rain, sunlight, plants, geothermal, and heat. These are renewable energy sources and the energy produced by them is called green energy which is free of all environmental hazards. Renewable energy technologies convert energy from different natural sources such as the sun, tides, wind, and others, into usable forms such as electricity. The renewable energy sector in India is the fourth renewable energy market in the world. It is ranked fourth in wind power, fifth in renewable power, and fifth in solar power.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Green Energy Computing Market is expected to project a CAGR of 23.40% during the forecast period, 2021-2030

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that wind, solar and hydropower projects are rising at their fastest rate and are expected to expand by 50% in the upcoming years. The growing demands for products that are environmentally friendly and increasing awareness about the same are major factors driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. The global energy market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to the increased pollution and greenhouse emissions in the country, particularly co2. Limited sources such as that fossil fuels as well as the shoot in their prices give way to the renewable market. However, this market requires huge investments which can be a hindrance to the growth of this sector.



GREEN ENERGY MARKET: SEGMENTS

Based on type

it can be further classified into solar photovoltaic (PV), hydroelectric power, wind energy, geothermal energy, and biofuels. Solar energy is further classified according to inverter types such as micro inverters, string inverters, and central inverters which store the power generated from PV cells. Hydroelectric power dominates the market by fulfilling 15-21% of electricity demand. Although, solar energy is expected to sweep the market in the upcoming years due to the declining cost of equipment and increased efficiency. Wind energy can be further categorized on the type of wind energy turbines into the horizontal axis and vertical axis. Similarly, the biofuels market can be categorized into biodiesel and bioethanol. Geothermal energy is another green energy source that is used for electricity generation.

end-users market

It can be categorized into residential, industrial, and commercial. The residential end-user category, as well as commercial end-user applications, are going to increase in the upcoming years due to government regulations.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Government’s initiatives to drive the green energy market



Restraint

High cost and underutilization of resources



GLOBAL GREEN ENERGY COMPUTING MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

• IBM Corporation

• LO3 Energy

• Oracle Corporation

• Tech Mahindra Limited

GLOBAL GREEN ENERGY COMPUTING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:

Green energy market segments

• By type

o solar photovoltaic (PV)

o hydroelectric power

o wind energy

o geothermal energy

o biofuels

• By End-user

o Residential

o industrial

o Commercial



