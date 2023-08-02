New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Motorcycle Market: Segmented: By Service, By Connectivity Solution, By Propulsion, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288786/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A connected motorbike is a smart mobility system that connects motorcyclists to a telematics control unit via a cellular connection (TCU). It comes equipped with cutting-edge technology that alerts the user about Vehicles traffic, potholes, road bends, oil level, tire pressure, and battery life. It also enables remote monitoring by, among other things, tracking stolen vehicles, obtaining data for performance analysis, and delivering operational information, roadside help, and over-the-air (OTA) upgrades. The connected motorcycle industry has been fueled by factors such as technological breakthroughs, improvements in automobiles safety, the arrival of driver-assist systems in bikes, and fast-rising logistic in the retail & e-commerce sectors.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Connected Motorcycle market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 48.3% in 2031.

Factors such as increased premium motorcycle sales around the world, increasing need for motorcycle safety as well as driver assistance, and increasing demand for usage-based insurance & infotainment system in motorcycles will all contribute to the connected motorcycle market’s growth. The market will also benefit from impending legislation for driver safety in motorbikes in nations all over the world.



GLOBAL CONNECTED MOTORCYCLE: SEGMENTS

Driver Assistant segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into driving assistance, infotainment, safety, vehicle management, telematics, and insurance, depending on the service type. The driver assistance sector has the highest share of the market and is projected to continue to do so during the projected period. The significant development in the need for warning and alert systems to moderate the speed and minimize possible road fatalities & crashes is credited with this supremacy. Lane change alerts, traffic jam warnings, on-board signs, green light augmentation speed recommendations, and other driver aid services are available. The research and design of such systems are targeted at making it simple for people to operate and have a comfortable bike ride. As a result, these advances are projected to rise significantly in the next years.

Internal Combustion Engine segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into ICE & electric bikes based on the type of propulsion. Because of its widespread use across geographies, the internal combustion engine (ICE) sector has the largest market share. The ICE bikes have a large market share and offer a wide range of conventionally fueled motorcycles, allowing the major companies to gain a significant share of the global market.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The rise in the number of safety measures offered by connected motorcycles

Vehicle connection options are becoming more popular



Restraint

The high danger of data hacking could hinder business expansion



GLOBAL CONNECTED MOTORCYCLE: KEY PLAYERS

