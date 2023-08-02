Snappy Tomato Pizza Named Official Pizza of Cintas Center

BURLINGTON, KY., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of Cintas Center, home of the Xavier Musketeers. Snappy will be the exclusive pizza provider for Xavier men’s and women’s basketball games, volleyball matches, concerts and other events. The five-year partnership will be celebrated throughout the arena with signs, videoboard graphics, in-game promotions and in radio advertising.

“Xavier Athletics was just a perfect fit for Snappy Tomato Pizza, especially with our commitment to open new locations in the Cincinnati area,” said Tim Gayhart, CEO of the pizza brand. “Like us, the Musketeer fanbase, is passionate and growing and we’re looking forward to contributing to the Xavier game-day experience.”

Xavier Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations, Brian Hicks agreed, saying, “Snappy shares our values, including our commitment to excellence and the highest standards of quality. They’re a great addition to the Musketeer lineup.”

The partnership commences August 1, 2023.

About Snappy Tomato Pizza

A family-owned brand, Snappy Tomato Pizza has been serving up delicious pizza, hoagies, pasta and appetizers since 1978. Now with more than 40 locations in five states, Snappy is best known for fresh ingredients, great service and its award-winning pizza. Franchise information is available at www.snappytomato.com/franchise-info.

About the Cintas Center

The Cintas Center, home to Xavier men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, includes a 10,224 seat arena, large open concourse, the newly-opened Klekamp Family Training Center, the Kohlhepp Family auxiliary gym, multiple meeting and event spaces and much more.

About Xavier

Xavier University, a Jesuit Catholic University located in Cincinnati, Ohio, was founded in 1831. Xavier, an NCAA Division I member for intercollegiate athletics, sponsors 19 athletic programs, including nine men’s sports and 10 women’s sports. All 19 sports compete in the BIG EAST Conference. Xavier Athletics empowers student-athletes to excel academically, athletically and spiritually. Athletics serves as a platform for national exposure and a vehicle for student, faculty, staff, alumni and community pride and engagement. For more information on Xavier Athletics visit GoXavier.com.

