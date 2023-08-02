New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Devices Market : Analysis By Device Type, Cancer Type, By Application, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481689/?utm_source=GNW

The analysis has been done for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Oncology Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%. The Global Oncology Devices Market is expected to generate USD 217 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 69.8 Billion in 2022.



The oncology devices market is comprised of a vast assortment of medical devices used for the detection, treatment, and management of cancer. These devices include imaging devices, biopsy devices, radiation therapy devices, surgical devices, and more. As cancer remains a leading cause of mortality and morbidity across the globe, there has been an increase in demand for oncology devices.



The primary driver of the Oncology Devices market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, which is primarily attributable to an ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, environmental factors, and genetic predisposition. Increasing cancer awareness and early detection measures have resulted in higher cancer screening rates. This has increased the demand for oncology devices used for early cancer detection and staging.



Moreover, accelerated technological developments have transformed the diagnosis and therapy of cancer. Novel medical devices, such as molecular testing, targeted treatments, and immunotherapies, have improved outcomes for patients and expanded treatment options, which is driving market growth.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Oncology Devices Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Oncology Devices Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Oncology Devices Market by Device Type (Ablation Devices, Embolization devices, Other Devices).



• The report analyses the Oncology Devices Market by Cancer Type (Breast cancer, Uterine cancer, Colon and rectum cancer, Prostate cancer, Other Cancer Types).



• The report analyses the Oncology Devices Market by Application (Chemotherapy, Radiation, Surgical, Diagnosis).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Elekta AB, Medtronic PLC, BEBIG Medical GmbH, and Theragenics Corporation.

