New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Obesity Market – Analysis By Drug Type, Age Group, By Gender, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481688/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market’s evolution.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Obesity Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4%. The rising population, as well as the limited awareness and education about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity, are driving the Global Obesity Market. The Global Obesity Market is expected to generate USD 61.7 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 25.24 billion in 2022. Changing dietary habits, globalization and food availability, have emerged as key drivers for the global obesity market.



The global obesity epidemic has become one of the most pressing public health challenges of the 21st century. With increasing prevalence rates across all age groups and geographical regions, obesity has significant implications for individuals, healthcare systems, and societies at large. The research study delves into the complexities of the global obesity market, examining the drivers, restraints, and trends shaping the landscape. It also explores innovative solutions and strategies aimed at curbing obesity’s rise and fostering a healthier future.



Changing dietary habits have a profound impact on the global obesity market. As people across the world adopt new eating patterns and food choices, the prevalence of obesity and overweight has been on the rise. It often involves the consumption of energy-dense, nutrient-poor foods that are high in calories, sugars, and unhealthy fats. These foods can lead to an energy imbalance, where individuals consume more calories than they expend, resulting in weight gain and obesity.



Changing dietary habits in the Asia Pacific region have had a significant impact on the prevalence of obesity and overweight, leading to an escalating obesity market in the region. As urbanization and globalization continue, traditional dietary practices are sometimes replaced by more convenient and processed food options. This shift can result in a decline in the consumption of nutrient-rich traditional foods, leading to nutritional imbalances.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Global Obesity Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Gender (Male and Female).



• The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Drug Type (Appetite Suppressants, Combination Drugs, Malabsorption Drugs and Others).



• The report analyses the Global Obesity Market by Age Group (0 – 18 Years, 19 – 39 Years, 40 – 59 Years and Above 60 years).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Gender, by drug type and by age group.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Altimmune, Amgen, Carmot, Novartis, Zealand Pharma, AstraZeneca, Sciwind Biosciences and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481688/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________