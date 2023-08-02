Explosive Growth Projected: ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market Valued at US$9.53 Billion in 2023, Forecasted to Surge to US$40.13 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices was worth $8.30 billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to $40.13 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market for OEM and EMS Wi-Fi devices is expected to increase at a 15.5% CAGR. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

The ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) and EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) Wi-Fi Devices Market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi-enabled devices across various industries and the rising demand for seamless connectivity. This market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market, including current trends, market size, growth drivers, challenges, key players, and future prospects.

Wi-Fi technology has become an integral part of modern connectivity solutions, enabling wireless communication and data transfer across devices. Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies play a pivotal role in the development and manufacturing of Wi-Fi devices for various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This report explores the dynamics and opportunities in the ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market.

Attributes Key Insights ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market Size (2023) US$ 9,534.3 Mn Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 40,135.1 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 15.5% Wifi Routers Segment Market Share (2022) 40.1% U.S. Market Share (2022) 18.1% Individuals Segment Market Share (2022) 35.4%

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Wi-Fi Modules: Including Wi-Fi SoC (System-on-Chip) modules and integrated Wi-Fi modules used in various applications.

Wi-Fi Routers: Devices designed for providing wireless internet connectivity to multiple devices within a specific range.

End-Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics: Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and other consumer devices.

Automotive: Wi-Fi connectivity solutions for infotainment systems, telematics, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

Healthcare: Wi-Fi-enabled medical devices, wearables, and healthcare infrastructure.

Industrial: Wi-Fi devices used in industrial automation, smart factories, and IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

Others: Wi-Fi-enabled devices used in sectors like hospitality, education, and government.

Key Growth Drivers:

a. Proliferation of IoT and Smart Devices: The increasing adoption of IoT devices and smart technologies that rely on Wi-Fi connectivity is driving demand for Wi-Fi modules and routers.

b. Rising Consumer Demand for Connected Devices: The growing consumer appetite for Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones, smart home devices, and wearable technology fuels the market's expansion.

c. Advancements in Wi-Fi Technology: The evolution of Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, encourages device manufacturers to upgrade their products, boosting the demand for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices.

d. Increased Connectivity in the Automotive Sector: The integration of Wi-Fi technology in vehicles for entertainment, navigation, and connectivity purposes creates opportunities for ODM and EMS companies.

e. Industrial IoT (IIoT) Applications: Wi-Fi plays a vital role in IIoT applications, driving the demand for Wi-Fi devices in the industrial sector.

Key Challenges:

a. Intense Competition: The market is highly competitive, with multiple players vying for contracts from OEMs, leading to price pressures.

b. Quality Control and Standardization: ODM and EMS companies need to adhere to strict quality control measures and industry standards to meet the OEMs' requirements.

c. Evolving Technology Landscape: Rapid advancements in Wi-Fi technology necessitate continuous research and development efforts to stay competitive.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a major player in the ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market, driven by the presence of electronics manufacturing hubs, such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The region's massive consumer base, rising disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of smartphones and smart devices contribute to the growth of the Wi-Fi devices market. APAC's emergence as a manufacturing powerhouse attracts global OEMs to partner with local ODM and EMS providers for cost-effective production and timely delivery.

North America, comprising the United States and Canada, is a prominent region in the ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market. The region's advanced technological infrastructure and high consumer adoption of Wi-Fi-enabled devices drive demand for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi products.

Europe is another significant market for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France leading in terms of technological advancements and consumer electronics. The region's focus on industrial automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives also drives the demand for Wi-Fi modules in the industrial sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market feature several key players, including:

Foxconn Technology Group

Pegatron Corporation

Alpha Networks Inc.

Kinpo Electronics, Inc.

Delta Networks, Inc.

Askey Corporation

Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.

Sercomm Corporation

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Accton Technology

Actiontec Electronics, Inc.

VVDN Technologies

Rockleigh Industries Inc.

AsiaRF Co., Ltd.

Visonicom Technology Ltd.

These companies compete based on product quality, cost-effectiveness, and timely delivery to secure contracts with leading OEMs.

Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) acquired Asteelflash Group. The acquisition expedites the company's international manufacturing site and operational system expansion, as well as the implementation of its "modularization, diversification, and globalisation strategy."

In January 2020, Actiontec Electronics introduced a new line of products that are Wi-Fi 6 compatible, a brand-new Wi-Fi standard that increases compatibility for the expanding number of connected home devices and speeds. Wireless gateways, routers, extenders, and repeaters from Actiontec deliver carrier-grade performance and manageability. With the support of Actiontec's Wi-Fi 6 technology, broadband service providers can meet the growing need for faster and better devices while also providing a noticeably improved wireless experience in the house.

Future Prospects:

The future of the ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Market looks promising, driven by the increasing integration of Wi-Fi technology into various devices and the continued growth of the IoT ecosystem. Wi-Fi device manufacturers are expected to focus on research and development to innovate and cater to evolving customer needs, especially in the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors.

