Global Nitrile Gloves Market Factbook : Analysis By Type, Texture, By End Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 15 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, UAE, Saudi Arabia). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global Nitrile Gloves Market is expected to generate USD 14.36 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 5.89 billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the Global Nitrile Gloves market is the increasing demand in the healthcare sector, growing awareness or self-care and hygiene, COVID-19 outbreak, stringent regulations and standards, rising prevalence of chronic disease, and shift from latex to nitrile. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Nitrile Gloves is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3%. The market has seen a rise in the development of innovative technological products over the years. These advancements in manufacturing technologies have improved the quality and efficiency of nitrile glove production.



According to International Labour Organization (ILO) report, an estimated 340 million males and females globally are involved in occupational accidents annually. Nitrile Gloves are extensively used in the healthcare industry for medical examinations, surgeries, and other healthcare procedures. With the rising global population and increasing focus on hygiene and safety, the demand for Nitrile Gloves in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities has significantly increased.



The texture of Nitrile Gloves plays a significant role in their performance and suitability for specific applications. Micro - Roughened gloves are designed to offer an enhanced grip and improved slip resistance. The deep texture pattern provides increased friction, allowing users to maintain a secure grip even in wet or oily conditions. Industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing benefit from the improved grip and safety provided by these gloves.



The Asia Pacific region, particularly Malaysia and Thailand, is a major production hub for Nitrile Gloves. Malaysia is the world leader in the manufacturing of nitrile gloves, catering to more than 60% of the total global demand. Nitrile gloves export shipments from Malaysia in the year 2022 stood at 86.1K, exported by 1,318 Malaysia exporters to 2,715 buyers.



Technological advancements have allowed manufacturers to produce thinner Nitrile Gloves without compromising their protective properties. These gloves offer improved tactile sensitivity, allowing wearers to perform tasks that require fine motor skills and precision. Kimberly Clark introduced and developed two gloves for higher-risk lab environments in the biotech, non-sterile pharmaceutical and university research fields, where science and safety must work hand-in-hand.



Conventional nitrile gloves, when disposed of in landfills, can take up to 100-200 years to biodegrade. This contributes to the problem of non-biodegradable waste accumulation, posing a severe threat to the environment and wildlife. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly disposable products in the forecast period. With growing environmental awareness, manufacturers could invest in research and development to produce biodegradable nitrile gloves and meet the increasing demand, thereby protecting the environment.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Nitrile Gloves Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Nitrile Gloves Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Nitrile Gloves Market by Type (Powdered, Powder-Free).



• The report analyses the Nitrile Gloves Market by Texture (Smooth, Micro-Roughened, Aggressively Textured).



• The report analyses the Nitrile Gloves Market by By End Use Industry (Medical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Others).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation BHD, Ansell Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Cardinal Health, Inc., Ammex Corporation, Unigloves, Superior Glove, MCR Safety, and Dynarex Corporation.

