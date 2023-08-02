New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HDPE Pipe Market Factbook : Analysis by Grade Type, Diameter Type, By Application, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481686/?utm_source=GNW





The Global HDPE Pipe Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2019-2022. The market valued at USD 20.2 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 34.9 Billion in 2029, is driven by factors such as increasing demand for water supply and irrigation systems, infrastructure development activities, urbanization, and the replacement of aging pipelines. The Global HDPE Pipe Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 34.9 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. HDPE pipes are widely used in various applications, including water supply, gas distribution, sewage systems, agriculture, mining, and industrial processes.



The increasing demand for pipes can be attributed to their superior properties and advantages over traditional materials like PVC and metal pipes. HDPE pipes are known for their high strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion, chemicals, and abrasion. These qualities make them suitable for a wide range of applications in various, including water supply, irrigation, gas distribution, sewage systems, and industrial processes.



The growing infrastructure development activities worldwide are fuelling the demand for HDPE pipes. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and the need for efficient water management systems are driving the installation of new pipelines and the replacement of ageing infrastructure. HDPE pipes offer cost-effective solutions with their lightweight nature, ease of installation, and long service life, making them an ideal choice for infrastructure projects.



Environmental concerns and regulations are playing a crucial role in the increased adoption of HDPE pipes. HDPE is a recyclable material and has a lower carbon footprint compared to other pipe materials. Governments and regulatory bodies are promoting sustainable practices and encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials, which is driving the demand for HDPE pipes. Furthermore, the oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the HDPE pipe market. The exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector require reliable and durable piping systems to transport fluids and gases over long distances. HDPE pipes offer excellent resistance to chemicals and provide leak-free performance, making them suitable for demanding oil and gas applications.



Lastly, technological advancements in manufacturing processes have improved the quality and efficiency of HDPE pipes. Advanced extrusion techniques, such as extrusion and cross-link, have enhanced the mechanical properties and performance of HDPE pipes, expanding their application scope.



The driving factors for the HDPE pipe market include the superior properties of pipes, infrastructure development activities, environmental concerns, the oil and gas industry’s requirements, and technological advancements. These factors are contributing to the increasing demand for HDPE pipes across various sectors, leading to the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the HDPE Pipe Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the HDPE Pipe Market by Volume (Million Tons).



• The report presents the analysis of the HDPE Pipe for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Grade Type (PE63, PE80, PE100, and Others)



• The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Application (Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Portable Water, and Others)



• The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Diameter type (Large Diameter Type, Small Diameter type).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Graded Type, Application & by Diameter Type.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, JM Eagle, Blue Diamond Industries, United poly Systems, WL Plastics, Lane Enterprises Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical, Advanced Drainage Systems, Nexam Chemical Holdings AB, and Orbia Advance Corporation.

