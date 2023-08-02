New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Arc Furnace Dust Recycling Market : Analysis By Process, Application, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481684/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 11 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea and India).



The Global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 1.48 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 2.9 Billion in 2029. As urbanization expands, so does industrialization and the demand for steel production. EAFs are widely used in steelmaking, and they produce significant amounts of EAF dust as a byproduct. EAF dust contains hazardous elements such as heavy metals (e.g., zinc, lead) and potential carcinogens (e.g., dioxins). To mitigate the environmental impact of improper disposal, stricter regulations and environmental standards have been established globally, driving the demand for effective EAF dust recycling methods.



The Global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 2.9 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Urbanization is a significant driver of increased steel demand as it leads to infrastructure development, construction of buildings, transportation systems, and various urban projects. The steel industry, which uses electric arc furnaces for steel production, experiences higher demand as urbanization progresses. Consequently, this leads to an increased generation of EAF dust, a byproduct of the steelmaking process. Moreover, EAF dust contains valuable metals like zinc, lead, and iron. As urbanization and industrialization progress, the demand for these metals rises across various sectors, including construction, electronics, and automotive industries. Recycling EAF dust allows for the recovery of these valuable resources and helps to alleviate pressure on primary metal reserves.



The rise in demand for EAF stainless steel creates a greater need for efficient recycling of EAF dust. EAF dust recycling allows for the recovery of valuable metals from the dust while minimizing pollution. As the demand for EAF stainless steel increases, the recycling market for EAF dust expands to meet the growing needs of metal recovery.



EAF producers are more environmentally friendly and flexible to the ups and downs of demand. However, shifting to EAF-based steel production requires the future supply of renewable electricity to be commercially available, as well as a sufficient supply of high-quality steel scrap. The higher generation of EAF dust puts more pressure on the recycling capacity of the industry. Recycling facilities must be equipped to handle larger volumes of EAF dust and have the necessary infrastructure and technology to efficiently and safely process hazardous waste. Additionally, EAF dust contains valuable metals, including zinc, lead, and iron, which can be recovered and reused in the recycling process. The increased demand for EAF stainless steel means that there is a greater incentive to recover these valuable metals, as they can offset production costs and reduce the reliance on primary raw materials.



Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations has contributed to the adoption of the Electric Arc Furnace Dust Recycling method. And with increasing awareness of sustainable practices and the circular economy concept, the recycling of zinc from EAF dust aligns with the goals of reducing waste, conserving resources, and minimizing environmental impacts.



• The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (Million Tonnes).



• The report presents the analysis of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market by Process (Pyrometallurgy and Hydrometallurgy)



• The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market by Application (Zinc, Iron, Lead and Other Applications).



• The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market By End User Industry (Chemical Industry, Cement Industry, Steel Industry and Other End User Industries)



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include of are Befesa SA, Enviri Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, Zinc Nacional SA, Steel Dust Recycling LLC, Marzinc, Global Steel Dust Limited, Recylex S.A., Zochem LLC and Nittetsu Shinko Metal Refine

