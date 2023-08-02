Geriatric Population and Mobile Technology Fueling Growth in Chronic Disease Management Market: with an expected value of US$ 16.83 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chronic Disease Management Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. As the global population ages and lifestyle-related factors become more prominent, chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders continue to surge. Addressing this challenge, the market for chronic disease management solutions has evolved to enhance patient outcomes and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.



The Chronic Disease Management Market is anticipated to thrive at a steady CAGR of 13.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 16.83 Billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 4.77 Billion in 2023.

Key Driving Factors of Chronic Disease Management Market:

The increasing lifestyle-based diseases along with the advanced healthcare infrastructure and online management-based solutions are expected to flourish the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing per capita income and independent patients are some other factors positively affecting the market dynamics.

The idle lifestyle and poor eating habits have pushed long-term diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. to flourish the market growth across the region. Further, coordinated care across teams, enhanced overall care, high 24/7 access to vendors, and frequent phone check-ins are some of the progressive elements that propel the market’s success.

Better management improves access to care and satisfaction while delivering quality healthcare and integrating smart technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing. Advanced disease management platforms come with sensory technology for symptom detection.

The significant task of the chronic diseases management solution is to rectify symptoms and deliver suitable treatment, and diagnostics while helping the patients with advanced treatment. Also, the recurring revenue for providers and better patient engagement like this is helping the market expand its boundaries.

Key Takeaways from Chronic Disease Management Market:

The United States market leads North America’s chronic disease management market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 38.4% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are advanced healthcare, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, lung cancer, stroke, and heart disease. The North America region held a market share of 44.1% in 2022 Germany’s chronic disease management market held a healthy market share of 5.9% in 2022. The market growth is caused by the government’s efforts for better public health and the rising penetration of technology in healthcare. The Europe region held a market share of 29.7% in 2022. India’s market thrives at a steady CAGR of 15.9% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the high economic activities, flourishing healthcare sector along with high-end research and development in the field. China's chronic disease management market thrives at a CAGR of 19.4% between 2023 and 2033. Based on delivery type, the on-premise segment held the leading market share of 54.3% in 2022. Based on end users, the provider’s segment leads as it held a market share of 58.8% in 2022

Competitive Scenario of Chronic Disease Management Market:

The key suppliers focus on easy deployment, user-friendly functionality, and effective results. The competitors merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

TriZetto Corporation IBM Pegasystems Inc. EXL Healthcare AxisPoint Health Wellcentive, Inc. Medecision, Inc. i2i Systems, Inc. HealthSmart Holdings, Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ZeOmega Inc. Epic Corporation Inc. Harmony Information Systems, Inc.



Recent Market Developments of Chronic Disease Management Market:

Pegasystems Inc., Had previously tied with MCG Health for the integration of industry-leading chronic care pega care management application. Now, the company has a data-based patient care system with improved outcomes and an action-based treatment plan.

EXL Healthcare has added its integrated and analytic-driven chronic care management that driveshigh-qualityy and cost-friendly benefits.

Increased Telemedicine Adoption: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and virtual care solutions for managing chronic diseases, providing convenient access to healthcare services.

Wearable Health Tech Advancements: Technological advancements in wearable health devices have enabled more accurate and continuous monitoring of chronic conditions, empowering patients to take an active role in managing their health.

AI-Driven Predictive Analytics: The integration of AI and predictive analytics in chronic disease management platforms allows for early detection of disease progression and personalized treatment plans.

Focus on Remote Patient Monitoring: Remote patient monitoring solutions are gaining popularity, enabling healthcare providers to remotely track patients' health metrics and intervene proactively when necessary.

Personalized Nutrition and Lifestyle Interventions: Chronic disease management programs are increasingly incorporating personalized nutrition and lifestyle interventions to improve patient outcomes and overall well-being.



Key Market Segments Covered in the Chronic Disease Management Industry Research

Chronic Disease Management Market by Service Type:

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Educational Services

Other

By Delivery Mode:

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based



By End User:

Providers

Payers

Key Regions Covered:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





