Global Customer Experience Outsourced Market – Analysis By Service Channel, End-User, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029

The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourced Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029. The report analyses the market by Americas (United States, Canada, Brazil, Rest of Americas), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India), Middle East and Africa.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~10%. Major companies in the market have also been coming up with solutions in line with the changing requirements, which has further accelerated the growth of the CX outsourcing industry during the forecast period. The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourcing Market is expected to generate USD 173.68 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 90.87 Billion in 2022. In today’s consumer-centric marketplace, there is a steady increase in demand for outsourced CX services. The customer experience (CX) is increasingly prioritized in corporate plans and is still recognized as an independent company responsibility.



Demand for Outsourced CX Services is Growing Steadily in today’s consumer-centric marketplace. Customer experience (CX) continues to be recognized as a distinct business function and takes centre stage in many business strategies. Companies have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that it is more important than ever to have a comprehensive CX and a resilient contact center operation.



Technological Innovations Propel the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Industry



In recent years, the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market has experienced a profound transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements. From leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to adopting cloud-based solutions, CX outsourcing providers are capitalizing on the power of technology to revolutionize customer support services. One of the most significant technological developments in the CX outsourcing market is the integration of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These intelligent tools enable companies to provide instant responses to customer queries, 24/7, significantly improving response times and customer satisfaction. By handling routine inquiries, chatbots free up human agents to focus on more complex and high-value interactions, leading to greater efficiency and cost savings.



Technological developments have become the driving force behind the evolution of the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market. AI, automation, big data analytics, and cloud-based solutions have transformed the way businesses approach customer support services. As CX outsourcing providers continue to embrace and leverage these innovations, they are poised to deliver even more exceptional and personalized customer experiences, further solidifying the industry’s position as a crucial component of modern business strategies.



• The report analyses the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market by service channel (Voice/Call Center Outsourced, social media/Chat/Web Outsourced, E-mail Outsourced, Other (Face-to-face, SMS/Mobile).



• The report analyses the Global Customer experience (CX) outsourcing Market by End-user (BFSI



• Retail & E-commerce, Travel/Hospitality & Cargo, Healthcare, Other (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Media, Government, Technology, Insurance, Telecom, Video games, etc.).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by service channel, and by end-user.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Atento, Teleperformance SE, TTEC Holdings, Inc., Startek, Inc., Concentrix Corporation, Webhelp, Majorel, Transcom WorldWide AB, Serco, Syskes Enterprises.

