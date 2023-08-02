Craftsman Plumbing Introduces No Mansplaining Guarantee, Setting New Standards in Customer Service and Inclusivity

Seattle, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle, Washington -

Craftsman Plumbing introduces No Mansplaining Guarantee, ensuring respectful service for all clients. Empowers women in plumbing, offers expertise, quality service, and transparent pricing.

Craftsman Plumbing, a leading plumbing company known for its exceptional customer service and expertise, is proud to announce its groundbreaking No Mansplaining Guarantee and introduce their new CFOs, - Chief Feline Officers. In an industry where customers often face condescension and patronizing behavior, Craftsman Plumbing stands firmly against such practices and is committed to providing an inclusive and respectful experience to all clients. With this innovative initiative, Craftsman Plumbing aims to revolutionize the plumbing industry by promoting equality, respect, and top-notch service.

As the plumbing industry has historically been male-dominated, customers, especially women, have frequently faced the frustrating experience of "mansplaining." This phenomenon occurs when a person, typically a man, explains something to someone, usually a woman, in a condescending or patronizing manner, assuming they have little knowledge of the subject. Craftsman Plumbing is determined to put an end to this practice and redefine the customer experience for everyone.

At Craftsman Plumbing, our mission is to ensure that all customers, regardless of gender or background, receive the same high-quality service and respect they deserve. Our No Mansplaining Guarantee is rooted in principles of equality, empathy, and expertise, and it reflects our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for our team and a satisfying experience for our clients.

Here are some of the keypoints. Keypoint number 1 is Mansplaining Guarantee: Craftsman Plumbing promises that its team members will never engage in mansplaining behavior when interacting with customers. Every customer will be treated with the utmost respect and professionalism, and their questions and concerns will be addressed with empathy and understanding.

Keypoint number 2 is Empowering Women in Plumbing: Craftsman Plumbing actively encourages gender diversity in the plumbing industry. The company's mission is to enable women to pursue successful careers in plumbing and other fields related to the industry by providing them with equal opportunities and support.

Keypoint number 3 is Expertise and Quality Service: With a team of highly skilled and experienced plumbers, Craftsman Plumbing is well-equipped to handle a wide range of plumbing needs, from routine repairs to complex installations. Customers are able to rely on Craftsman Plumbing for first-rate service and long-term solutions to their plumbing problems.

Keypoint number 4 is A Customer-Centric Approach: Craftsman Plumbing takes great pride in the customer-centric approach it takes with its clients, which places the utmost importance on the requirements and preferences of the customers. The company collaborates closely with clients to gain an understanding of their requirements and to provide individualized solutions that are tailored to meet their plumbing requirements in an efficient manner.

And finally, keypoint number 5 is Transparent Pricing: Craftsman Plumbing believes in transparent pricing and ensures that customers receive upfront quotes with no hidden charges. This transparency helps to build trust with customers and ensures that they are aware of what to anticipate prior to any work being performed.

Despite the company's ongoing expansion and transformation, Craftsman Plumbing is unwavering in its commitment to upholding the No Mansplaining Guarantee and fostering an inclusive environment within the plumbing industry. This dedication is reflected in the No Mansplaining Guarantee that is provided to all customers. Craftsman Plumbing hopes that by pioneering innovative approaches to customer service, it will encourage other businesses operating in the same industry to adopt equality and respect as central tenets of their operations.

To learn more about Craftsman Plumbing's No Mansplaining Guarantee and the company's wide range of plumbing services, please visit www.craftsman-plumbing.com. Be sure you jump over to their website and meet Oui Chef and Elvis Hank.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da_j12fPg34

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da_j12fPg34

###

For more information about Craftsman Plumbing, contact the company here:



Craftsman Plumbing

Dusty Hoerler

206-855-6110

dusty@craftsman-plumbing.com

4776 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, United States