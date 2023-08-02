Clive, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clive, Iowa -

PE Fitness, led by renowned fitness expert Dylan Gemelli, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with The Anabolic Doc App, a trailblazing digital platform dedicated to the safe and responsible use of performance-enhancing substances within the fitness industry. This landmark sponsorship signals a revolutionary advancement in providing trusted, scientifically-backed resources to those committed to pushing their physical boundaries while prioritizing health and wellness.

"Dylan Gemelli's passion for health and performance enhancement mirrors our own commitment to providing safe and responsible guidance to the fitness community," said the CEO of The Anabolic Doc App. "We are delighted to align with PE Fitness, a respected entity in the fitness industry, and further our collective mission."

Dylan Gemelli has carved a name for himself as a leader within the fitness community through his in-depth knowledge and commitment to safe and effective health practices. With The Anabolic Doc App sponsorship, Gemelli and PE Fitness can continue disseminating crucial information and best practices to their followers while promoting the safe and responsible use of performance-enhancing substances.

Gemelli explained the benefits of the new sponsorship, stating, "The Anabolic Doc App is a game-changer. It enables users to gain personal, professional advice about the use of performance-enhancing substances in real-time, all from the convenience of their mobile device. This partnership aligns with our mission at PE Fitness to promote informed, safe decisions in pursuit of peak physical performance."

The Anabolic Doc App was developed by medical professionals to provide guidance on the use of anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. By providing reliable, evidence-based information, the app empowers users to navigate the complexities of performance enhancement while prioritizing their health. With this new sponsorship, Gemelli hopes to extend the reach of this groundbreaking tool and ensure it is utilized by those who can most benefit from it.

"The Anabolic Doc App breaks down the barrier between individuals and professional medical advice in the realm of performance enhancement," said Gemelli. "With this app, users can ask questions and get expert advice instantly. It's a tool that is, quite simply, revolutionary."

The Anabolic Doc App has already made waves within the fitness industry. Its comprehensive approach, combining expert advice with user-friendly technology, sets a new standard for health management in the field of performance enhancement. Now, with Gemelli's endorsement, The Anabolic Doc App is set to become an indispensable tool within the fitness community.

The Anabolic Doc App's CEO added, "Our partnership with Dylan Gemelli is a testament to our mutual dedication to advancing health and performance through innovative, science-driven solutions. We are confident that this sponsorship will help us reach a wider audience, allowing more individuals to make informed decisions about their health."

The announcement of this sponsorship represents a significant milestone for both PE Fitness and The Anabolic Doc App. By pooling their resources, knowledge, and expertise, they aim to make a lasting, positive impact on the fitness industry.

"Dylan Gemelli's endorsement is a clear recognition of the value and potential our app offers," the CEO of The Anabolic Doc App concluded. "Together, we aim to shift the paradigm in the fitness industry, promoting safety, health, and peak performance."

Founded by fitness expert Dylan Gemelli, PE Fitness is a leading source of information on health, fitness, and performance enhancement. PE Fitness promotes safe and responsible practices in the fitness community and continues to set the standard for informed, evidence-based advice in the industry. For more information, visit their website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSjNyn92MoA&t=24s

The Anabolic Doc App is a pioneering digital platform offering professional advice on the use of anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances. Developed by medical professionals, the app provides a reliable source of evidence-based information, enabling users to make informed decisions about their health and performance. For more information, visit https://anabolicdocapp.com/.

###

For more information about Dylan Gemelli of P.E. Fitness, contact the company here:



Dylan Gemelli of P.E. Fitness

Dylan Gemelli

702-757-7727

dylangemelli@gmail.com

Dylan Gemelli

15920 Hickman Road

Ste 400 PMB 287

Clive, IA 50325