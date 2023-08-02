New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Market : Analysis By Drug Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481682/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12%.



The Global Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market is expected to generate ~USD 130 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 69.85 Billion in 2022. The CVD market is significant in size and continues to grow, however, at a slower pace owing to patent expirations of major drugs in the market and the rise of generics.



Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are the world’s primary causes of death. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 17,9 million cardiovascular disease-related fatalities in 2019, accounting for 32 per cent of all global deaths. Stroke and ischemic heart disease were the two most significant contributors to this burden. The prevalence of these diseases differs by region and is influenced by demographic factors, lifestyle changes, and healthcare accessibility.



Age increases the likelihood of developing cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. As people age, their blood vessels become less flexible and more prone to injury, which is a major driver of the CVD industry.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market by Drug Type (Antiplatelet Agents, Anticoagulants, Antihypertensive Agents, Statins, Other drugs).



• The report analyses the Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Market by Indication (Hypertension, Atrial Fibrillation, Stroke, Cerebral Aneurysms, Myocardial Infraction, Other Indications).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Bayer.

