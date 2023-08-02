New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market – Global Analysis By Value and Volume, Autonomous Level, Range, Application, By Region, By Country: Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481679/?utm_source=GNW

The analysis has been done for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029. The market has been analyzed by Value and Volume (million units).



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China and Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22%. The evolution in technology, as well as the increasing purchasing power of the customers are driving up the Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market.



The Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market is expected to generate USD 4.1 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.02 Billion in 2022. Increased investments in autonomous driving, stringent safety regulations, and a rise in consumer demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have emerged as key drivers for Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market.



Sensors and ADAS are the autonomous vehicle price drivers. Prices for emerging technologies are expected to reduce swiftly, as is already seen in the market for semi-autonomous driving and smart driver assistance systems. As a result, more individuals will eventually be able to buy them. While there are some marginal changes in geography, most innovation at car and tech industries still occurs domestically.



As consumer awareness of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies grows, there is a rising demand for vehicles equipped with safety features. Many consumers now consider ADAS features a significant factor when purchasing a new vehicle, further driving the demand for 4D imaging radar technology.



The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies is a major driver propelling the growth of the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market. As the automotive industry continues to prioritize safety and innovation, the adoption of 4D imaging radar is expected to increase, contributing to the transformation of the automotive landscape and paving the way for a safer and more efficient driving future.



Overall, the global automotive 4D imaging radar market is at the forefront of automotive innovation, promising a safer and more efficient driving experience for consumers. With continuous advancements and ongoing research, this technology is expected to reshape the automotive landscape, making autonomous driving a reality and significantly reducing road accidents. As key players continue to invest in research and development, the future of the automotive industry looks increasingly interconnected with the revolutionary capabilities of 4D imaging radar.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market by Volume (Million Units).



• The report presents the analysis of the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market by Autonomous Level (Level1 & below, Level 2 & 2+ and Level 3 & above).



• The report analyses the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market by Range Type (Very short & short range, medium range - 50m to 100m and long range - 100m to 300m).



• The report analyses the Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market by Application (Collision Avoidance and Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection and Lane Change Assistance).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by autonomous level, by range type and by application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Arbe Robotics, Infineon Technologies AG, Basler AG, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch, Texas Instruments, Magna International Inc., Denso Corporation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481679/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________