New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Herbage Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479937/?utm_source=GNW





The global herbage market is expected to grow from $7.86 billion in 2022 to $8.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The herbage market is expected to reach $11.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The herbage consists of sales of ryegrass, white clover, red clover, and a mix of plantain.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Herbage refers to vegetation that is herbaceous in nature. Herbage is used to provide animals with food for grazing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the herbage market in 2022. The regions covered in herbage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main ingredients of herbage are protein meals and cakes, cereals and grains, brans, additives, and agro-industrial by-products.Protein meals and cakes refer to meals that are high in protein, which is obtained from herbage to be used as a valuable source of protein.



It is used for various applications such as beef organic ruminants, dairy organic ruminants, calves, and others by feed, fodder, agro-based, and others.



The growing dairy industry is expected to propel the growth of the herbage market going forward.The dairy industry refers to the production and processing of all milk products at dairy plants or dairy farms.



In dairy industries, herbage is used to provide materials for grazing animals for higher milks productions. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based specialized agency of the United Nations, global milk production reached approximately 928 million metric tons in 2021, which is a 1.3% increase compared to milk production in 2020. Therefore, the growing dairy industry will drive the herbage industry.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the herbage market.Major companies operating in the herbage market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the herbage market.



For instance, in July 2022, Fyteko, a Belgium-based agricultural technology company, and Cerience, a France-based agronomist seed producer, launched NURSEED HC, a hydroxycinnamic oligomer, found in plant cell walls applied to forage seeds. The innovative seed treatment can help with the emergence of stressed seedlings and can also provide a good yield.



Rising demand for organic products is expected to propel the growth of the herbage market going forward.Organic products refer to anything that is fresh and not obtained by using any man-made fertilizers, pesticides, or other products.



Herbage helps to increase the production of organic products by the cultivation of fruits, and vegetables using organic fertilizers. For instance, according to the Organic Trade Association, a US-based non-profit organization, U.S. organic food sales surged by 12.4% in 2020 and were valued at $61.9 billion. Therefore, rising demand for organic products will drive the herbage market.



The countries covered in the herbage market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The herbage market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides herbage market statistics, including the herbage industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an herbage market share, detailed herbage market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the herbage industry. This herbage market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________