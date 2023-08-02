The Future of Oral Therapeutics: Global Macromolecule Formulation Market Estimated at USD 29.5 million by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral macromolecule formulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2033. The global oral macromolecule formulation market is expected to reach a value of USD 29.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2033.



The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for novel drug delivery systems, and the rising focus on patient convenience.

Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are major drivers of the oral macromolecule formulation market. These diseases are on the rise, and there is a growing demand for effective and convenient drug delivery systems for these diseases.

Novel drug delivery systems are also driving the growth of the oral macromolecule formulation market. These systems are designed to improve the bioavailability of drugs and to target drugs to specific tissues or cells.

Patient convenience is another key driver of the oral macromolecule formulation market. Patients are increasingly demanding drug delivery systems that are easy to use and that do not cause any discomfort.

The Oral Macromolecular Formulation Market is a critical segment within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, aiming to enhance drug delivery through oral administration. This research report provides a detailed analysis of the market's current status, key drivers, challenges, trends, and future prospects.

The study examines various types of macromolecular formulations used in drug delivery, their applications, and their impact on patient outcomes. By offering a comprehensive overview of the market and predicting future growth, this report is valuable for industry stakeholders, investors, researchers, and policymakers.

Some key points of oral macromolecule formulation market

The market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for novel drug delivery systems, and the rising focus on patient convenience.

The polymeric micelles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to their high efficacy and safety profile.

The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing demand for targeted drug delivery systems.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The oral route of administration is the most preferred route for drug delivery, as it is safe, convenient, and easy to administer.

However, the oral delivery of macromolecules is challenging, as these molecules are often too large to be absorbed through the intestinal barrier.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive dynamics. It includes a market share analysis and profiles of leading companies in the oral macromolecular formulation market.

Key Players:

Catalent, Inc

Diabetology Ltd

UPM Pharmaceuticals and more

Recent Developments:

Some recent developments of companies in the oral macromolecule formulation market are,

Catalent (2022): Catalent announced the launch of its new oral macromolecule formulation platform, which is designed to improve the bioavailability of large molecules. The platform uses a proprietary technology to create micelles that can encapsulate and protect large molecules from degradation in the GI tract.

Catalent (2022): Catalent announced the launch of its new oral macromolecule formulation platform, which is designed to improve the bioavailability of large molecules. The platform uses a proprietary technology to create micelles that can encapsulate and protect large molecules from degradation in the GI tract.

Diabetology (2022): Diabetology announced the development of a new oral formulation of insulin, which is designed to be more stable and effective than traditional injectable insulin. The formulation uses a proprietary technology to create nanoparticles that can encapsulate and protect insulin from degradation in the GI tract.

UPM Pharmaceuticals (2021): UPM Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of its new oral formulation of a cancer drug, which is designed to improve the bioavailability of the drug and to target it to specific cancer cells. The formulation uses a proprietary technology to create liposomes that can encapsulate and protect the drug from degradation in the GI tract.

Biocon (2020): Biocon announced the development of a new oral formulation of a hepatitis B drug, which is designed to be more effective and convenient than traditional injectable hepatitis B drugs. The formulation uses a proprietary technology to create nanoparticles that can encapsulate and protect the drug from degradation in the GI tract.

Market Segmentation:

The oral macromolecule formulation market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into polymeric micelles, liposomes, nanoparticles, and others. The polymeric micelles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to their high efficacy and safety profile.

By application, the market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing demand for targeted drug delivery systems.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in the region.

