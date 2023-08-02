New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertilizing And Plant Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479935/?utm_source=GNW

, Farmers Edge Inc., Geosys Holdings ULC, Granular Inc., Gro Intelligence Inc., and Proagrica.



The global fertilizing and plant protection equipment market is expected to grow from $66.83 billion in 2022 to $71.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fertilizing and plant protection equipment market is expected to reach $91.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The fertilizing and plant protection equipment market consists of sales of multi orchard sprayer, tractor mounted boom sprayer, and ultrasonic sensor-based pomegranate spraying system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fertilizing and plant protection equipment refer an equipment that are used to save crops from insects and weeds and protects from diseases. Fertilizing and plant protection equipment is used to increase the nutrients in the soil and protect the crops from pests.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in fertilizing and plant protection equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main fertilizing and plant protection equipment types are planting machinery, and fertilizing machinery.Planting machinery refers to all the mechanical devices that are used for farming practices.



The other product types are sprayers, hand operated sprayers, motorized sprayers, boom sprayers, airblast sprayers, aerial sprayers, dusters, and others applied in horticulture, farm, and others.



Inclination in global food consumption and population is expected to propel the growth of fertilizing and plant protection equipment going forward.The global food consumption refers to the total amount of food and calories that are consumed by people.



Fertilizing and plant protection equipment are used for plant protection and enhancing the yield of crops. For instance, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, the world population grew by 0.9% in 2021 and is expected to surpass 8 billion in 2022. Furthermore, in May 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based federal executive department, the US food production reached 182.7 million hundredweight with an increase in imports by 10% projected at a record 38.0 million hundredweight in 2022. Therefore, the inclination in global food consumption and population will drive the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market.Major companies in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market are developing new and innovative agricultural technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Greeneye Technology, an Israel-based agriculture and crop protection technology company, launched a unique AI-enabled precision spraying technology.This technology can detect and spray weeds accurately, help reduce chemical usage in agriculture, and increase productivity and profitability for farmers.



It is uniquely designed with precision spraying technology that ensures precision spraying at the travel speed of broadcast spraying – 20 km/h with no reduction in productivity for farmers.



In July 2022, CNH Industrial, a UK-based agricultural machinery company acquired Specialty Enterprises LLC for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will strengthen CNH Industrial’s in-house capabilities and help to accelerate development and deploy new technologies.



Specialty Enterprises LLC is a US-based agricultural spray boom and sprayer boom accessory manufacturer.



The countries covered in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fertilizing and plant protection equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fertilizing and plant protection equipment market statistics, including fertilizing and plant protection equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fertilizing and plant protection equipment market share, detailed fertilizing and plant protection equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fertilizing and plant protection equipment industry. This fertilizing and plant protection equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________