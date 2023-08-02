[Latest] Global Airway Clearance System Market Size/Share Worth USD 924.36 Million by 2030 at a 5.91% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Airway Clearance System Market : By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, And Others), By Application (Bronchiectasis, Neuromuscular, Cystic Fibrosis, And Others), By Device Type (Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation, High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation, Flutter Mucus Clearance, Positive Expiratory Pressure, And Others) And By Region: - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030” in its research database.

Report Attribute Report Details Airway Clearance System Market Size in 2022 USD 618.57 Million Airway Clearance System Market Forecast in 2030 USD 924.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.91%





Airway Clearance System Market Overview:

The airway clearance techniques are effective methods used to attain a healthier lifestyle for people with various diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. These techniques are mechanical or physical means of simplifying their lives and removing tracheobronchial phlegm through the internal and external management of ventilation, as well as coughing. These products loosen the sticky, dense mucus in the lungs, allowing it to be expelled through coughing.

The clearance of mucus from the airways reduces lung infections and improves lung function. Such airway clearance devices are commonly used in the treatment of bronchiectasis, neuromuscular, cystic fibrosis, and emphysema, among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the airway clearance system market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.91% between 2023 and 2030.

The Airway Clearance System market size was worth around USD 618.57 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 924.36 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Airway clearance systems are being used to treat chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and COPD, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Based on end-user segment, the home care setting segment dominates the market owing to its increased demand because of its cost-effectiveness, speed, and ease of use.

By application, the bronchiectasis segment is projected to grow significantly in the upcoming years due to its growing chronic cough incidences.

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global airway clearance system market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global airway clearance system market include;

Aptalis Pharma US, Inc.

Monaghan Medical Corporation

Thayer Medical

Vortran Medical Technology

General Physiotherapy, Inc.

Electromed Inc.

Philips Respironics

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

Global Airway Clearance System Market: Growth Factors

The growing adoption of airway clearance systems for the treatment of chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the major reason for projecting the growth of the global airway clearance system market vigorously during the forecast period. Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening genetic disease that affects several organs including the lungs. However, people with such diseases undergo treatment for a long period of time.

Correspondingly, several insurance policies offered by the government and prominent market players cover the healthcare expense of airway clearance systems in such diseases and thereby are supporting the growth of the market globally. Moreover, the growing awareness among people regarding the treatment of such diseases and also the financial provisions offered by the government is likely to escalate the growth of the global airway clearance system market vigorously during the forecast period.

Airway Clearance System Market: Segmentation

The global airway clearance system market can be segmented into end-user, application, device type, and region.

By end-user, the market can be segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, hospitals & clinics, and others. The home care setting segment accounts for the largest share in the global airway clearance system market due to its growing demand owing to the fact that they are cost-effective, fast, and easy to use. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow significantly with steady CAGR in the forthcoming years.

By application, the market can be segmented into bronchiectasis, neuromuscular, cystic fibrosis, and others. Cystic fibrosis holds the largest share in the global airway clearance system market due to the growing prevalence of the associated diseases. The growing awareness regarding the early diagnosis and treatment of cystic fibrosis is further supporting the growth of the segment.

By device type, the market can be segmented into intrapulmonary percussive ventilation, high-frequency chest wall oscillation, flutter mucus clearance, positive expiratory pressure, and others.

Airway Clearance System Market: By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, And Others), By Application (Bronchiectasis, Neuromuscular, Cystic Fibrosis, And Others), By Device Type (Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation, High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation, Flutter Mucus Clearance, Positive Expiratory Pressure, And Others) And By Region: - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023-2030



Regional Analysis:

North America holds the greatest share of the global airway clearance system market due to the region's high demand for airway clearance systems. In addition, increasing air pollution and widespread exposure to smoke and tobacco, which exacerbate the disorders, are anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience steady development in the coming years due to the region's ongoing technological advancements. In addition, prominent market participants' adoption of a penetration strategy to expand their distribution network will contribute to the expansion of the regional market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Aptalis Pharma US, Inc., Monaghan Medical Corporation, Thayer Medical, Vortran Medical Technology, General Physiotherapy, Inc., Electromed Inc., Philips Respironics, and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Segments Covered End-User

Application

Device Type

Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global airway clearance system market is segmented as follows:

By End-user

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Others)

By Application

Bronchiectasis

Neuromuscular

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

By Device Type

Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation

High-frequency Chest Wall Oscillation

Flutter Mucus Clearance

Positive Expiratory Pressure

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Airway Clearance System industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Airway Clearance System Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Airway Clearance System Industry?

What segments does the Airway Clearance System Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Airway Clearance System Market sample report and company profiles?

