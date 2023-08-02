Legacies Health Centre launches its first Medical Clinic in North Vancouver

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back in Motion Rehab Inc. (DBA Legacies Health Centre) is delighted to announce the launch of our first Medical and Walk-in Clinic, located in the existing state-of-the-art Health Centre in North Vancouver. The clinic opened to the public on July 27, 2023, and welcomes new patients and walk-ins.



Back in Motion provides services designed to maximize an individual’s health and wellness. We are known for our creative solutions and exceptional results, we ensure that the needs of our clients are met, and expectations are exceeded. We have nine convenient and accessible locations across the Lower Mainland, and recently, we expanded operations into Ontario.

“We are very excited about this new chapter of our company’s growth. The North Vancouver health centre was launched in 2019, and now adding a medical clinic to our array of allied healthcare services strengthens our purpose of helping people live better, healthier lives,” Dave Bernard – VP of Health Services

Back in Motion & Legacies Health Centre are industry leaders in Physiotherapy, Massage Therapy, Kinesiology & Active Rehabilitation, Occupational Therapy, Psychological Services, Chiropractic Care, Acupuncture and Multidisciplinary Treatment programs. For a complete list of health services offered across all locations, visit https://backinmotion.com/health.

“There isn’t a better way to celebrate our 30th anniversary! Our North Vancouver health centre will now provide the full scope of healthcare services under the same roof,” Philippe De Clerck – Chief Executive Officer

About Legacies Health Centre

Legacies is an integrated health and wellness centre operating since 2007. Our highly-trained team provides a diverse skill set and offers some of the most advanced treatment and evidence-based therapies available today. Legacies is the official massage therapist of the CFL BC Lions since 2007 and the AHL Abbotsford Canucks since 2021. To learn more about Legacies services and our health centre locations, visit https://legacieshealthcentre.ca. To learn more about Legacies Health Centre Medical and Walk-in Clinic, visit https://legacieshealthcentre.ca/services/medicalclinic.

About Back in Motion

Since 1993, Back in Motion has been dedicated to helping people improve their health, enhance their opportunities, and live better lives. Back in Motion has evolved to deliver flexible and accessible health and wellness services that recognize and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. Our team of dedicated professionals serves approximately 25,000 people annually at nine convenient locations across Metro Vancouver. To learn more about us, visit https://backinmotion.com.