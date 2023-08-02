Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Sea Limited (SE) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of those who acquired Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) securities during the period from April 23, 2022 through May 15, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 19, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Sea, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services internationally.

On May 16, 2023, Sea issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Sea reported that “[o]ur provision for credit losses increased by 120.5% to $177.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $80.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by expansion to a broader user base and the growth of our loan book.” Sea also disclosed that the Company’s previous Chief Investment Officer, David Ma, had left that role and joined the Company’s Board of Directors. As explained in an article published the same day by investor news website Seeking Alpha, titled “Sea Ltd plunges 17% as Q1 earnings miss estimates despite ecommerce strength,” the Company’s sharp increase in loan loss reserves caused Sea to drastically miss expected earnings for the quarter. On this news, the price of Sea American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) declined by $15.62 per ADS, or approximately 17.74%, from $88.07 per ADS to close at $72.45 on May 16, 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (ii) Sea’s expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (iii) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; and (iv) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea’s earnings.

