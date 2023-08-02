TELUS launches HomePro™ to solve all your connected home needs

HomePro provides customers with device repairs, protection and on-demand expert live support for almost every device in their home, plus a membership to Amazon Prime to shop for the latest connected devices including free shipping, Prime Video and more

Whether you’re setting up a gaming console or fine-tuning your home theatre, the HomePro team can help you get the most out of your devices to elevate your smart home experience

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is making it easier for Canadians to navigate the complexity of installing and managing multiple smart home products with the launch of HomePro, a new à la carte and subscription service offering customers access to in-person and 24/7 online tech experts to support nearly every connected device in their home. TELUS has partnered with tech-care industry leader Asurion to provide customers with device protection coverage and online support for everything from device setup, installation, troubleshooting and more. In addition to personalized support, HomePro also includes a monthly membership to Amazon Prime 1 at no cost (valued at $9.99 per month), courtesy of TELUS.

“The growth of smart home devices is rising rapidly, but most have dedicated apps, log-ins and compatibility challenges, and consumers are looking for a simple way to set up, manage and protect them,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Mobility & Home Products and Transformation at TELUS. “Our research tells us that nearly 75 per cent of Canadians2 have needed expert technical support or repairs for smart home products, and they’re looking for a stress-free solution. Our new HomePro service makes it easier for Canadians to maximize their smart home experience, regardless of how tech-savvy they are. HomePro offers customers peace of mind and comprehensive assistance for almost every technology-related challenge they could encounter in the home, all with an Amazon Prime membership included.”

HomePro offers two monthly subscription plans and in-person à la carte services:

HomePro Starter plan : for $15 per month, customers get 24/7 virtual (chat or phone) access to expert technical support and set up for almost any device in the home, plus access to an Amazon Prime membership. This means that customers can connect with tech experts any time for personalized support, including set up of the latest electronics purchased in Amazon or elsewhere. HomePro Starter is now available across Canada, excluding Quebec.

: for $15 per month, customers get 24/7 virtual (chat or phone) access to expert technical support and set up for almost any device in the home, plus access to an Amazon Prime membership. This means that customers can connect with tech experts any time for personalized support, including set up of the latest electronics purchased in Amazon or elsewhere. HomePro Starter is now available across Canada, excluding Quebec. HomePro Plus plan : for $25 per month, customers will receive all the benefits of HomePro Starter, including access to an Amazon Prime membership, plus device protection coverage on almost every device in their home — regardless of where or when it was purchased. For an additional $10 to the monthly cost of HomePro Starter, customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing their tech is better protected against unexpected issues. HomePro Plus will be rolling out across Canada in the coming months.

: for $25 per month, customers will receive all the benefits of HomePro Starter, including access to an Amazon Prime membership, plus device protection coverage on almost every device in their home — regardless of where or when it was purchased. For an additional $10 to the monthly cost of HomePro Starter, customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing their tech is better protected against unexpected issues. HomePro Plus will be rolling out across Canada in the coming months. In-person à la carte services are available for customers needing expert tech installations and setup of almost any device – from mounting a TV, to setting up Wi-Fi, to configuring a smart thermostat – without requiring a subscription. HomePro in-person services are currently available exclusively in Calgary with plans to bring these services to more Canadian provinces in the coming months.



From fast, free delivery for millions of items to accessing a vast library of streaming entertainment, Amazon Prime gives HomePro members the ability to enjoy the exclusive features and services offered with a Prime membership — including Prime Video, Prime Delivery, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Amazon Photos, among others. Customers with an existing Prime membership can simply link their subscription billing over to their MyTELUS account and have their monthly Prime membership included within their HomePro subscription — with no changes to their Amazon Prime account preferences, viewing history or profile.

HomePro is available to all customers regardless of whether they have current TELUS services.

For more information about HomePro and to become a member, visit telus.com/homepro

