New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Oxygen Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479927/?utm_source=GNW

, Technodinamika JSC, Zodiac Aerospace, Air Liquide S.A., Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems, B/E Aerospace Inc., BASA Aviation Ltd., East/West Industries Inc., Collins Aerospace and Ventura Aerospace Inc.



The global aircraft oxygen systems market is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2022 to $5.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft oxygen systems market is expected to reach $6.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The aircraft oxygen systems market consists of sales of a high-pressure system container, regulator, mask outlet, and pressure gauge.Continuous flow, diluter demand, and pressure demand systems are the three most popular kinds of oxygen delivery systems.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aircraft oxygen systems refer to the oxygen equipment that is installed in most commercial and business aircraft types, as well as many military aircraft, that generates or stores a supply of pure oxygen, controls it, liquefies it as necessary, and then distributes it to crew or passengers. Aircraft oxygen systems are used to prevent hypoxia and work in conjunction with pressurization systems.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft oxygen systems market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of aircraft oxygen systems are passenger oxygen systems and crew oxygen systems.A passenger oxygen system refers to a continuous-flow oxygen system in the passenger compartment of an aircraft where oxygen cylinders are installed to feed a distribution system via tubing and a regulator.



They are categorized into various aircraft types, such as narrow-body, wide-body, very large-body, and regional aircraft, with various components such as oxygen storage, oxygen delivery, and oxygen mask systems. They function through various technologies, such as chemically induced systems and compressed oxygen systems, and are used by various end-users, such as commercial aviation, military aviation, and others.



The increasing number of people traveling by aircraft is expected to boost the growth of the aircraft oxygen systems market going forward.People traveling by aircraft, also known as air passengers, refers to a person or business involved primarily in the transportation of people by aircraft on both domestic and international routes.



Increasing the number of passengers flying can help airplane oxygen systems increase due to economies of scale.When more people fly, there is a higher demand for oxygen systems.



With more people flying, airlines will have a greater incentive to improve their oxygen systems, benefiting both the airline business and customers. For instance, in March 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association that supports airline activity and helps formulate industry policy and standards, there will be 4.0 billion air passengers worldwide in 2024 (including multi-sector connecting flights as one passenger), reaching pre-COVID-19 levels (103% of the amount for 2019). The total number of travelers in 2021 was 47% higher than in the prior years, and in 2022, 83% are anticipated, followed by 94% in 2023, 103% in 2024, and 111% in 2025. Therefore, the increasing number of people traveling by aircraft is driving the growth of the aircraft oxygen systems market.



Advancements in oxygen storage systems are a key trend gaining popularity in the oxygen storage system market.Major companies operating in the oxygen storage system market are involved in developing new and improved advanced oxygen storage systems for various industries to sustain their position in the market.



In February 2023, Adamant Composites Ltd., a Greece-based high-tech industrial products and services company for space, aerospace, defense, and energy storage, announced a collaboration with HyImpulse, a Germany-based private space launch company, for the development and testing of a number of liner-less CFRP liquid oxygen (LOX) compatible tanks for small space launch vehicles. These tanks are significantly lighter and cheaper to produce than aluminum tanks because of the use of Toray thermoset uni-directional prepregs. The composite maintains its integrity during the abrupt thermal contraction brought on by the rapid propellant filling at cryogenic temperatures.



In June 2022, Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems, a US-based engineering aviation oxygen systems and aerospace company, acquired the aviation oxygen assets of Sky-Ox for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition broadens Aerox’s offering of portable oxygen systems for cargo, commercial, business, and general aviation users and Supplemental Type Certificates for installed oxygen systems on various general aviation aircraft types.



SkyOx is a UK-based aircraft oxygen systems manufacturing company that provides portable oxygen systems for aviation pilots and passengers.



The countries covered in the aircraft oxygen systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft oxygen systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft oxygen systems market statistics, including aircraft oxygen systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft oxygen systems market share, detailed aircraft oxygen systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft oxygen systems industry. This aircraft oxygen systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479927/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________