Konica Minolta Extends IMSA Partnership

Mississauga, ON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced an extension of its Official Partnership with the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA). The renewal continues its relationship with IMSA that began in 2015, and confirms the business hub of the paddock will remain known as the Konica Minolta Business Center, which has become a highly recognizable element of the paddock at race events.

“Our partnership with IMSA gets stronger every year, and has grown into so much more than a platform to enhance our brand profile. It’s about the people, celebrating our wins and evolving in our shared vision to make the series more sustainable,” said Michael Mathé, Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement, Konica Minolta. “The track is a place to share our mutual love of racing and enjoy the camaraderie of the experience. As part of this, we have greatly benefitted from having the Konica Minolta Business Center at every track, an ideal atmosphere to connect with current and future partners and explore new B2B sales opportunities.”

The center includes two conference rooms in the 53-foot transporter and additional meeting space that provides Konica Minolta, IMSA, manufacturers, corporate partners, a multitude of race teams and other series stakeholders a place to conduct business at race events.

The prime location in the middle of the action assists Konica Minolta in supporting IMSA partners and stakeholders with business-to-business opportunities. New for 2023, the Konica Minolta Business Center can now run fully “off the grid” thanks to rooftop solar panels and battery storage units installed prior to this season. The system also provides Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) charging for IMSA OEM partners to use for at-track product launches, VIP rides, media events and more.

“Konica Minolta is one of the most visible corporate partners in our sport between its relationship with IMSA and its longtime association with the No. 10 WTRAndretti team,” said John Doonan, President, IMSA. “IMSA’s commitment to showcasing sustainable technologies was a significant contributor to Konica Minolta’s decision to renew its partnership. Looking toward the future, IMSA and Konica Minolta will continue working together to bring more of our sustainability efforts to life.”

Also a longtime partner with the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport team, Konica Minolta uses the series partnership to expand business development opportunities for the company and its dealers. Konica Minolta will continue hosting VIP Experiences at IMSA events for dealers, customers and business prospects. Konica Minolta guests are immersed in the IMSA experience that provides all-access credentials, behind-the-scenes pit and paddock tours, Hot Lap experiences for high-speed laps around the track in the passenger seat of an IMSA OEM high-performance car alongside a professional driver, and access to the exclusive IMSA WeatherTech Paddock Club VIP hospitality chalet.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram !

About the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA):

International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, as well as four one-make series: Ferrari Challenge North America, Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance

