New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479925/?utm_source=GNW

, Janus Fire Systems, Vulcan Fire Systems Inc., The Chemours Company, Ventura Aerospace Inc., Die Diehl Stiftung And Co. KG, H3R Aviation Inc., AMETEK Inc., Fire Fighting Enterprises Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Southern ElectronicsPvt Ltd., Halma Plc, and Honeywell International Inc.



The global aircraft fire protection systems market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2022 to $1.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $2.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The aircraft fire protection systems market consists of sales of fire detection systems, portable fire extinguishers, emergency power systems, smoke detection systems, and heat detection systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An aircraft fire protection system refers to a collection of systems that are designed to detect, contain, and extinguish fires that may occur in an aircraft. The system is a critical safety feature that helps to prevent or minimize the risk of fire-related accidents in aircraft, and it is a crucial safety component that aids in ensuring the crew’s and passengers’ safety.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft fire protection systems market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft fire protection systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fire protection in aircraft fire protection systems are fire detection systems, alarm and warning systems and fire suppression systems.Fire detection systems refer to systems that are designed to alert people to a fire emergency so that they can take action to protect themselves and others.



It included different aircraft, such as civil aircraft, military aircraft, fighter jets, general aviation aircraft, commercial passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft and military helicopters. These are used for several applications, including cabins and lavatories, cockpits, cargo compartments and engines and APUs.



An increase in the number of new aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market.Aircraft refers to vehicles that are designed to be capable of flying in the Earth’s atmosphere.



They are used for the transportation of passengers, goods, or military personnel and equipment, as well as for aerial surveillance, rescue operations, and other purposes.Aircraft fire protection systems are primarily used in aircraft to detect and extinguish fires that may occur in the aircraft during flight or on the ground.



They use a combination of sensors, alarms, and extinguishing agents to detect and control fires, which is important for the safety of passengers, crew, and the aircraft itself.For instance, in February 2023, according to reports shared by the White House, a US-based government official residence, the US will purchase 200 brand-new airplanes from Air India by 2023.



Furthermore, in March 2023, according to reports published by Oliver Wyman, a US-based business management firm, in 2020, world aircraft was 27,400, and they were expanded to reach 33 percent to over 36,000 aircraft by 2033. Therefore, the increase in the number of new aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft fire protection systems market.Major companies operating in the aircraft fire protection systems market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, Die Diehl Stiftung & Co.KG, a Germany-based interiors and avionics specialist, launched integrated fire protection solutions for the rail and aviation sectors.



This innovative set of fire protection solutions for aviation includes sensitive, autonomous smoke detectors and fire protection control systems.It helps ensure rapid and automatic detection of fires as well as safe firefighting.



Additionally, it detects the smoke and heat in the aircraft and trains and detects damage before it occurs. This is designed with the passenger’s safety in mind.



In April 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a US-based aerospace and defense company merged with United Technologies Corporation.Through the merger, Raytheon Technologies Corporation anticipated accelerating the introduction of ground-breaking technologies in high-value fields including hypersonic, directed energy, avionics, and cybersecurity.



United Technologies Corporation is a US-based conglomerate company that manufactures aircraft fire protection systems and aviation equipment.



The countries covered in the aircraft fire protection systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft fire protection systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft fire protection systems market statistics, including aircraft fire protection systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aircraft fire protection systems market share, detailed aircraft fire protection systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft fire protection systems industry. This aircraft fire protection systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________